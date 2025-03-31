Kurt Cobain's $6M guitar to be displayed in the UK
What's the story
The legendary Martin D-18E guitar, famously strummed by Kurt Cobain during Nirvana's MTV Unplugged in New York show, will be displayed in the UK for the first time.
The Royal College of Music in London will display the world's most expensive guitar.
Owned by Peter Freedman, chair of Rode microphones, the guitar was bought for a jaw-dropping $6 million (£4.8 million) in 2020, becoming the most expensive guitar ever auctioned.
Performance details
Cobain's controversial choice of guitar for the 'Unplugged' performance
Cobain controversially chose the electro-acoustic guitar for the MTV Unplugged performance in November 1993.
As the show was supposed to be an acoustic performance, using an electro-acoustic guitar was a departure from the norm.
Music journalist and curator Alan di Perna, who worked on the exhibition, described Martin D-18E as an "outcast" like its owner.
"It's a very rare instrument and an unsuccessful model," said Perna.
Modifications
Unique modifications made to Cobain's guitar
The one-of-a-kind Martin D-18E guitar was one of only 301 copies made in 1959. It was modified for Cobain's left-hand playing technique.
His guitar tech even added an extra pickup.
"It's one of a kind: the guitar was modified for Cobain's left-hand playing technique, an extra pickup was added by his guitar tech... In a way, it's kind of an outcast like Kurt himself. It's a suitable guitar for him in a lot of ways," di Perna said.
Show significance
Significance of the 'Unplugged' show grew post-Cobain's death
The MTV Unplugged performance took on even greater significance following Cobain's tragic death by suicide five months later.
The show was played regularly on MTV to pay tribute to the artist.
Di Perna highlighted the show's significance, likening it to The Beatles's iconic rooftop performance in London.
Cobain's influence went beyond music; he took charge of the production, demanding flowers and candles for the performance.
Exhibition details
The exhibition will also feature Cobain's iconic green cardigan
Along with the guitar, the exhibition, opening on June 3, will also showcase Cobain's iconic green cardigan from the MTV Unplugged gig.
The cardigan sold for $334K (£260,388) at a 2019 auction, becoming the most expensive button-up ever sold.