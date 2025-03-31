What's the story

The legendary Martin D-18E guitar, famously strummed by Kurt Cobain during Nirvana's MTV Unplugged in New York show, will be displayed in the UK for the first time.

The Royal College of Music in London will display the world's most expensive guitar.

Owned by Peter Freedman, chair of Rode microphones, the guitar was bought for a jaw-dropping $6 million (£4.8 million) in 2020, becoming the most expensive guitar ever auctioned.