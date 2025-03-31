Orchard, pool, home theater: Inside Jennifer Lopez's $17.5 million home
What's the story
After finalizing her divorce from Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez has invested in a new mansion in Hidden Hills, California.
The pop icon purchased the property for $17.5 million on February 17, 2025, reported QZ.
The estate, spread across two acres, includes five bedrooms, eight bathrooms, and a host of luxurious amenities.
These include a wet bar, high-end kitchen, home cinema, guest house, pool house, five-stall barn, and an equestrian area.
Property features
A blend of New England charm and California informality
Lopez's new residence combines "the best of New England charm" with "relaxed California informality."
The listing agent states that the home's exterior features "lushly landscaped private grounds" and "spectacular orchards with multiple fruit trees."
The property is an hour's drive from Affleck's post-divorce home.
New sanctuary
Lopez's new home: A sanctuary of relaxation and luxury
Lopez's new Hidden Hills mansion is a haven of calm and luxury.
The property comes with several relaxing amenities, including a central kitchen, a spacious theater area, and a peaceful massage space.
The listing agent described the estate as having spacious parking, a custom-designed pool and spa, a lounge, a poolside cabana, and a patio with retractable doors.
It also has separate guest quarters, a greenhouse, and state-of-the-art home automation.
Past marriage
Lopez and Affleck's brief marriage and real estate challenges
Lopez and Affleck's romance goes way back to the early 2000s when they first dated, got engaged in 2002, and broke up in early 2004.
Nearly two decades later, they rekindled their romance in 2021, got re-engaged in April 2022, and married in July.
However, the marriage was short-lived, ending in separation in April 2023 and filing for divorce in August.
During their brief marriage, they bought an unsold $68 million mansion.
Expert opinion
Real estate expert weighs in on Lopez-Affleck's property sale
Lisa Lippman, an associate broker at Brown Harris Stevens, shared the challenges of selling property after a divorce.
"You don't want to advertise it's a divorce," she told Curbed in June 2024, adding that "buyers assume sellers are desperate."
Lippman also said, "There is often a timeline imposed by the court, like two years."