What's the story

After finalizing her divorce from Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez has invested in a new mansion in Hidden Hills, California.

The pop icon purchased the property for $17.5 million on February 17, 2025, reported QZ.

The estate, spread across two acres, includes five bedrooms, eight bathrooms, and a host of luxurious amenities.

These include a wet bar, high-end kitchen, home cinema, guest house, pool house, five-stall barn, and an equestrian area.