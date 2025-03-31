What's the story

Acclaimed showrunner Amy Sherman-Palladino (Gilmore Girls, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) is turning her eyes toward ballet with her latest project, Étoile.

The show's recently released trailer gives us a peek into the high-stakes drama that unfolds in the competitive world of ballet.

The story centers around two famous dance companies in Paris and New York, which swap their top dancers to remain relevant.

Here's everything to know about the series.