What's the story
Acclaimed showrunner Amy Sherman-Palladino (Gilmore Girls, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) is turning her eyes toward ballet with her latest project, Étoile.
The show's recently released trailer gives us a peek into the high-stakes drama that unfolds in the competitive world of ballet.
The story centers around two famous dance companies in Paris and New York, which swap their top dancers to remain relevant.
Here's everything to know about the series.
Twitter Post
In case you missed it, here's the trailer
Official trailer for #Étoile - premiering April 24 on Prime Video.— Rotten Tomatoes (@RottenTomatoes) March 29, 2025
Created by Amy Sherman-Palladino ('Gilmore Girls' and 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel'). pic.twitter.com/Ohg3hxrKEj
Series details
A blend of high-stakes drama and exquisite aesthetics
With its mix of high-stakes drama, exquisite aesthetics, and signature flair, the show is poised to bring Sherman-Palladino's distinctive storytelling style to life.
The series stars an all-star cast, including Luke Kirby and Gideon Glick (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Charlotte Gainsbourg, Lou de Laage, David Alvarez, Simon Callow, and Yanic Truesdale (Gilmore Girls).
The trailer promises a story rife with artistic ambition and plenty of snappy dialogue.
Anticipation
'Étoile' expected to captivate audiences with its unique storyline
Sherman-Palladino's new series promises to be a gripping watch with its one-of-a-kind story and familiar faces.
In the trailer, Gainsbourg's character, Genevieve, head of the Parisian company, reveals their strategy: "We trade our top talent, Paris and New York. Put fresh faces out there, get people interested in dance again."
This sets the stage for the exciting series.
Watch it on April 24 on Prime Video.