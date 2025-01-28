What's the story

After much anticipation, Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon has officially been confirmed as the female lead opposite Dhanush in the upcoming film Tere Ishk Mein.

Directed by Aanand L. Rai, the movie is set for release in both Hindi and Tamil on November 28.

Rumors about Sanon's casting had been circulating after a clip teased her role. On Tuesday, a new teaser officially introduced her character in this romantic drama.