Meet Kriti Sanon's Mukti in Dhanush-led 'Tere Ishk Mein'
What's the story
After much anticipation, Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon has officially been confirmed as the female lead opposite Dhanush in the upcoming film Tere Ishk Mein.
Directed by Aanand L. Rai, the movie is set for release in both Hindi and Tamil on November 28.
Rumors about Sanon's casting had been circulating after a clip teased her role. On Tuesday, a new teaser officially introduced her character in this romantic drama.
Teaser insights
'Tere Ishk Mein' teaser hints at intense storyline
The plot details of Tere Ishk Mein remain largely undisclosed. However, a recently released teaser gives us a glimpse into the characters of Dhanush and Sanon.
Dhanush will play Shankar, seen with long hair and a beard, running with a flaming bottle in hand.
Meanwhile, Sanon is introduced as Mukti—who is shown walking through a city amid chaos, holding a can of petrol before dousing herself and lighting a cigarette with tears in her eyes.
Role significance
Sanon's role in 'Tere Ishk Mein' deemed 'iconic'
Sanon, a National Award-winning actor who has impressed with her performances in films like Heropanti, Dilwale, and Mimi, was last seen in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya and Crew.
The producers of Tere Ishk Mein have called her role "one of the most iconic female leads in recent cinematic history."
They promise an "emotional rollercoaster filled with raw intensity, layered storytelling, and moments that leave an indelible mark."
Twitter Post
Take a look at the announcement post here
Jahan ishq ka junoon ho, wahan kahani alag hoti hai! ❤️🔥— T-Series
Welcoming @kritisanon to the #WorldOfRaanjhanaa as MUKTI in #TereIshkMeinhttps://t.co/uymKjmKt6J@dhanushkraja@kritisanon@arrahman@aanandlrai#BhushanKumar#KrishanKumar#HimanshuSharma@neerajyadav911@Irshad_kamil… pic.twitter.com/1ONs901Ae5
(@TSeries) January 28, 2025
Film details
'Tere Ishk Mein' is a part of the 'Raanjhanaa' universe
Tere Ishk Mein is set in the same universe as Rai's 2013 hit film Raanjhanaa, starring Dhanush and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja.
The project reunites director Rai, actor Dhanush, and music maestro AR Rahman for another "intense tale of requited love," as the producers described it.
Rai, Himanshu Sharma, Bhushan Kumar, and Krishan Kumar with Gulshan Kumar's T-Series and Colour Yellow Productions serve as the film's production team.