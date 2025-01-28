Michael Jackson's controversial past delaying his biopic: Here's how
What's the story
The upcoming biopic on pop legend Michael Jackson, Michael, may have to undergo reshoots due to unexpected issues with its script. The film's release has been pushed from April to October due to the same.
A recent Puck report revealed that the production team is facing a major oversight over a settlement agreement with one of Jackson's former accusers.
Lionsgate, the film's distributor, is yet to comment on the matter.
Production details
'Michael' biopic: A look at the cast and crew
The biopic is helmed by Antoine Fuqua, who is known for Training Day and The Equalizer films. The script has been written by three-time Academy Award nominee John Logan.
Jaafar Jackson, the son of Jackson's older brother Jermaine Jackson, has been cast in the titular role.
Producer Graham King praised Jaafar's performance, saying that "every look, every note, every dance move is Michael."
Legal hurdle
'Michael' biopic hit by legal roadblock over sexual abuse allegations
The $150 million-budgeted film has hit a major legal roadblock.
The script features the 1993 investigation into sexual abuse allegations leveled against Jackson by then-13-year-old Jordan Chandler.
However, a settlement in the case reportedly has a clause that prohibits dramatization of the Chandler family, something the film's creative team didn't know until after shooting was done.
This may require a reworking of the movie.
Ongoing controversies
Jackson's legacy continues to be marred by abuse allegations
Chandler wasn't the only one to accuse Jackson of sexual abuse.
In 2003, Jackson was charged with seven counts of perpetrating a "lewd act upon a child," based on allegations of a cancer-stricken boy invited to his home.
Despite the charges, Jackson pleaded not guilty and was acquitted.
The 2019 HBO documentary Leaving Neverland detailed disturbing claims by James Safechuck and Wade Robson that they were sexually abused by Jackson as children.
Film's objective
'Michael' biopic aims for an 'honest portrayal' of Jackson's life
Despite the legal battles over Jackson's legacy, the biopic is an "honest portrayal" of the singer's complicated life. It hopes to delve into his creative genius as well as his personal demons.
The estate of Michael Jackson, represented by co-executors John Branca and John McClain, continues to deny allegations against the late pop icon.
The film is slated to release on October 3, 2025.