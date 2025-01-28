'Kantara: Chapter 1' prep: Rishab Shetty masters horse riding, Kalaripayattu
What's the story
National Award-winning actor Rishab Shetty is prepping hard for a war sequence in his upcoming film Kantara: Chapter 1.
His preparation reportedly involves months of training in horse riding, Kalaripayattu (a martial art form from Kerala), and sword fighting.
The film is currently under production and set during the Kadamba period in Karnataka, promising a unique cinematic experience by showcasing the region's history and culture.
The movie is slated to hit theaters on October 2.
Historical setting
'Chapter 1' to depict a golden period of Indian history
Kantara: Chapter 1 is set in the Kadamba period in Karnataka, which is also known as the "Golden Period of Indian History."
The Kadambas were prominent rulers who left a huge mark on the architecture and culture of the region. The historical setting is bound to elevate the cinematic experience for the audiences.
The first look at Shetty's transformation for this film has already created a lot of buzz among viewers.
Film series
'Kantara' series: A blend of culture, tradition, and mystery
The Kantara series started with the first installment simply titled Kantara. Shetty was praised for his dual role as director and protagonist.
Kantara follows the story of a young man named Shiva, who is caught in a battle between traditional beliefs and modern-day issues in a coastal village. The film delves into themes of human conflict, divine intervention, and the protection of nature while exploring the deep-rooted cultural practices of the region.