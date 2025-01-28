Is it Vijay? Rashmika Mandanna confirms relationship, sparks speculation
What's the story
Actor Rashmika Mandanna, who starred in the recently released Pushpa 2, has confirmed that she is in a relationship. However, in her interview with The Hollywood Reporter, she refrained from revealing the identity of her partner.
No worries though, for fans already cast their votes.
Mandanna is long rumored to be in a relationship with actor Vijay Deverakonda. Despite the buzz, both actors have always prioritized their privacy.
But now fans are sure, she referred to her Dear Comrade co-star.
Personal views
Mandanna's perspective on personal life and relationships
During the interview, Mandanna opened up about her thoughts on her personal life and relationships.
She said, "Home is my happy place. It makes me feel anchored, rooted...success can come and go, but home is forever."
"As much as the love and this fame and the visibility that I get, I still am just a daughter, just a sister, just a partner. I really respect that life."
This "partner" comment led netizens to speculate.
Privacy matters
Deverakonda's stance on privacy and personal life
Like Mandanna, Deverakonda has also confirmed being in a relationship in a past interview but has opted to keep the details private.
He said he would only speak about his love life when he feels it's the right time.
Despite the immense pressure and curiosity from fans, Deverakonda stressed his need for privacy and his focus on his career over talking about personal matters in public.
Relationship speculation
Mandanna and Deverakonda's families' growing closeness sparked rumors
Fans have also observed the increasing proximity between Mandanna and Deverakonda's families, which has only added to the speculation.
The two stars have been spotted supporting each other on the professional and personal front, like when Mandanna celebrated Diwali with Deverakonda's family and watched Pushpa 2 with them.
A picture of the two on a lunch date had earlier gone viral on social media, adding to the rumors about their relationship status.
Career update
Mandanna's upcoming film 'Chhaava' set for release
Meanwhile, on the work front, Mandanna will be seen in the historical action drama Chhaava.
Directed by Laxman Utekar, the film is based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and stars Vicky Kaushal in the titular role.
The film also stars Akshaye Khanna as Emperor Aurangzeb and will hit cinemas on February 14.