Did John Abraham replace Prithviraj Sukumaran in Mahesh Babu's 'SSMB29'
What's the story
The much-awaited movie SSMB29, starring Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, has witnessed a major casting shake-up.
Earlier, Prithviraj Sukumaran was set to portray an important character in the film. But now, due to unforeseen circumstances, he has reportedly walked out of the project.
Per reports, John Abraham has now been signed on to fill the void.
This development comes as SSMB29 officially goes into production under SS Rajamouli's direction.
Production update
'SSMB29' production kicks off in Hyderabad
Reports suggested that the production of SSMB29 is now in full swing, with Abraham scheduled to shoot a few of his scenes in Hyderabad. This development has only added to the excitement surrounding the film.
Director Rajamouli announced the start of production with a cryptic Instagram post of a video of himself holding his passport with a lion behind bars and the caption "Captured."
Cast excitement
'SSMB29' stars expressed enthusiasm for film's commencement
Babu and Chopra Jonas also expressed their excitement for the project in the comments section of Rajamouli's post.
While Babu wrote, "Okkasaari commit ayithe naa maata nene vinanu," Chopra simply commented, "Finally."
The duo has already begun prepping for their roles by attending a workshop in Hyderabad where they participated in script-reading sessions and look tests.
The report added that the director and Chopra Jonas were in talks for six months before finalizing her for SSMB29.
Release plan
'SSMB29' to be released in 2 parts
Reportedly, SSMB29 will be released in two parts. The shooting is expected to conclude by 2026, with the first part hitting theaters in 2027 and the second part in 2028.
A source close to the project said Chopra Jonas's involvement has given the film a huge star power.
"It's going to be bigger and better. She last appeared in an Indian film several years ago, and nothing could be more significant than this venture."