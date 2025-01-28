What's the story

The much-awaited movie SSMB29, starring Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, has witnessed a major casting shake-up.

Earlier, Prithviraj Sukumaran was set to portray an important character in the film. But now, due to unforeseen circumstances, he has reportedly walked out of the project.

Per reports, John Abraham has now been signed on to fill the void.

This development comes as SSMB29 officially goes into production under SS Rajamouli's direction.