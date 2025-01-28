What's the story

Laapataa Ladies, directed by Kiran Rao, may have missed out on an Academy Award nomination, but it has been shortlisted for Best International Film at the Japan Academy Film Prize 2024.

Produced by Jio Studios and Aamir Khan Productions, the film premiered in Japan on October 4, 2024, and has enjoyed an uninterrupted 115-day theatrical run.

The winner will be announced on March 14 during the award ceremony.