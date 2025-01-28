Japan Academy 2024: 'Laapataa Ladies' nominated for Best International Film
What's the story
Laapataa Ladies, directed by Kiran Rao, may have missed out on an Academy Award nomination, but it has been shortlisted for Best International Film at the Japan Academy Film Prize 2024.
Produced by Jio Studios and Aamir Khan Productions, the film premiered in Japan on October 4, 2024, and has enjoyed an uninterrupted 115-day theatrical run.
The winner will be announced on March 14 during the award ceremony.
Top contenders
'Laapataa Ladies' among top 5 international films in Japan
Out of 204 international titles released in Japan in 2024, Laapataa Ladies has been chosen as one of the top five.
The film is up against global cinematic masterpieces like Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, Yorgos Lanthimos's Poor Things, Jonathan Glazer's The Zone of Interest, and Alex Garland's Civil War.
This recognition puts Rao in the league of visionary filmmakers and highlights the global reach of Indian cinema.
Critical acclaim
'Laapataa Ladies' praised for its cultural narrative
Since its release, Laapataa Ladies has been lauded for its heartwarming storytelling, nuanced performances, and unique cultural narrative.
The script is based on an award-winning story by Biplab Goswami, with screenplay and dialogue by Sneha Desai and additional dialogues by Divyanidhi Sharma.
The film features Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Chhaya Kadam, and Ravi Kishan and revolves around the story of two newlywed brides who are mistakenly swapped during a train journey to their husbands' homes.