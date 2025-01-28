What's the story

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has ordered a number of cuts in the upcoming Bollywood movie Deva, starring Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde.

The action-drama, directed by Rosshan Andrrews, is scheduled to release on January 31.

Among the cuts ordered by the CBFC is a shortening of a kissing scene between Kapoor and Hegde, ETimes reported.