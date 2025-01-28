'Deva': CBFC trims Shahid Kapoor-Pooja Hegde's 'steamy lip-lock' scene
What's the story
The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has ordered a number of cuts in the upcoming Bollywood movie Deva, starring Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde.
The action-drama, directed by Rosshan Andrrews, is scheduled to release on January 31.
Among the cuts ordered by the CBFC is a shortening of a kissing scene between Kapoor and Hegde, ETimes reported.
Film edits
CBFC mandated 3 key modifications in 'Deva'
Reportedly, the CBFC has ordered three major cuts in the film. These include shortening a "steamy lip-lock scene," toning down explicit language, and demanding clarification regarding references to a prominent Mumbai landmark.
The kissing scene was shortened by six seconds to meet certification guidelines.
Profane words and "foul gestures" were either replaced or removed entirely, affecting both dialogues and subtitles.
Landmark query
CBFC sought clarification on Mumbai landmark reference
The CBFC also wanted clarification on a mention of Hutatma Chowk, a historical landmark in Mumbai's Fort area.
After these edits, the film's runtime now comes to two hours, 36 minutes, and 59 seconds.
Notably, this isn't the first time Kapoor's films have been under the CBFC's scanner.
In 2024, his romantic drama Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya also had to make changes to meet certification standards before its release.
Film anticipation
'Deva' marks Kapoor's return to action genre
Deva marks Kapoor's return to the action genre, where he plays a fearless cop straddling the line between justice and rebellion.
Hegde will be seen as a journalist and Kapoor's love interest in the film.
Despite the CBFC-mandated cuts creating a buzz ahead of its debut, Deva remains one of the most anticipated releases of 2025 owing to its high-octane action sequences and gripping storyline.