Who is Daya Nayak, encounter specialist probing Saif's stabbing incident
What's the story
Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan (54) was stabbed multiple times at his Mumbai home in the wee hours on Thursday. The attack, reportedly an attempted theft, required the actor to undergo surgeries.
He is currently receiving treatment at Lilavati Hospital and is out of danger.
The police have initiated an investigation into the incident and are actively searching for the perpetrator who remains at large.
However, fans need not worry, as a top cop is handling the case.
Investigator profile
The encounter specialist famously neutralized 2 Chhota Rajan gang members
The probe into Khan's stabbing is being headed by police officer Daya Nayak, a 1995 batch cop famous for his encounters with criminals.
Nayak first came into the limelight in 1996 when he neutralized two gangsters of Chhota Rajan's gang while patrolling in Juhu.
His meteoric rise in the police force was credited to his distinctive encounter style.
Reportedly, Nayak has killed over 80 Mumbai underworld gangsters in the 1990s.
Twitter Post
Nayak has been spotted leaving Khan's Satguru Sharan apartment
#WATCH Mumbai Police Officer Daya Nayak leaves from the residence of Actor Saif Ali Khan in Mumbai's Bandra pic.twitter.com/bXcNk2MDEW— ANI (@ANI) January 16, 2025
Personal history
Nayak's journey from humble beginnings to police force
Nayak was born to a financially modest Konkani-speaking family in Karnataka and had to overcome several hurdles in his early years.
After shifting to Mumbai in 1979, he started off as a table cleaner at a hotel.
The hotel owner saw potential in him and paid for Nayak's education. He completed his graduation from Andheri's CES College.
Finally, in 1995, he became a police sub-inspector.
Nayak's life has reportedly inspired several Bollywood movies and action films.
Career challenges
Nayak's career controversies and current assignment
Nayak's career took a turn in 2004 when he came under the ACB's scanner over his assets and cases.
ACB raids revealed Nayak allegedly owned two fleets of luxury buses and was involved in gambling.
He was reinstated in 2012 as the additional commissioner of police (West) control room.
Despite these controversies, his expertise is now being utilized to solve the high-profile case involving Khan's stabbing incident.