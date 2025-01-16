What's the story

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan (54) was stabbed multiple times at his Mumbai home in the wee hours on Thursday. The attack, reportedly an attempted theft, required the actor to undergo surgeries.

He is currently receiving treatment at Lilavati Hospital and is out of danger.

The police have initiated an investigation into the incident and are actively searching for the perpetrator who remains at large.

However, fans need not worry, as a top cop is handling the case.