Summarize Simplifying... In short Gautam Singhania, a prominent figure in India, has raised concerns about Lamborghini's safety standards after witnessing a Lamborghini catch fire in Mumbai.

This isn't the first time Singhania has questioned the reliability of the luxury car brand, having experienced an electrical failure during a test drive in 2024.

Despite his public criticism, Lamborghini has yet to respond. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

No one was injured in the incident

'Serious concerns...': Gautam Singhania questions Lamborghini safety after Mumbai fire

By Mudit Dube 05:23 pm Dec 26, 202405:23 pm

What's the story A Lamborghini car was consumed by flames on Mumbai's Coastal Road, igniting a debate over the safety standards of such luxury vehicles. The incident occurred around 10:20pm and was filmed by billionaire Gautam Singhania, the Managing Director of Raymond Group and a well-known car enthusiast. No one was injured in this incident but it has raised questions over the reliability of these high-end cars.

Twitter Post

Take a look at Singhania's post

Safety concerns

Singhania questions Lamborghini's safety standards

Singhania took to social media to share the video of the burning Lamborghini, voicing concerns over the car's safety standards. He wrote, "Spotted by me: A Lamborghini engulfed in flames on Coastal Road, Mumbai. Incidents like this raise serious concerns about the reliability and safety standards of Lamborghini." He further added that given its price and reputation, one would expect uncompromising quality from such a vehicle—not potential hazards.

Incident aftermath

Fire department's response and public reaction

The video shows smoke billowing from the rear of the vehicle as a man tries to put out the fire. A fire department official confirmed that a fire engine was immediately dispatched to the spot and managed to put out the blaze within 45 minutes. Singhania's post has since gone viral, with many criticizing Lamborghini for its perceived lack of reliability and safety in its high-end cars.

Past experiences

Singhania's previous issues with Lamborghini

Notably, this isn't the first time Singhania has flagged Lamborghini's reliability. Back in October 2024, he had faced a "total electrical failure" with a brand-new Lamborghini Revuelto during a test drive. He had taken to social media to share the experience, questioning the car's reliability, and saying this was the third such issue he had heard of within 15 days of delivery from the company.

Manufacturer's silence

Lamborghini's response and Singhania's past criticisms

Despite the incident and Singhania publicly questioning their safety standards, no one from Lamborghini India or its Asia division has issued a statement. Notably, this is not the first time he has criticized luxury carmakers in India. Last year, he warned potential buyers about the Maserati MC20, calling it a 'dangerous car.' In 2015, he criticized Porsche after a 2011 Porsche Cayenne Turbo caught fire in Mumbai.