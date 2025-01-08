What's the story

In a recent interview, acclaimed actor Manoj Bajpayee revealed why his wife, Shabana Raza—popularly known by her stage name Neha Bajpai—stopped working in films after 2009.

He said she didn't quit but stopped getting offers due to "too many politics here and there."

He also emphasized that being an outsider without a mentor in the industry contributed to her career's downfall.

However, he went on to recount a bizarre incident from Raza's early Bollywood days.