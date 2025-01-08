Manoj Bajpayee-Kay Kay Menon to star in Neeraj Pandey's next
What's the story
Acclaimed filmmaker Neeraj Pandey is all set to direct a new thriller starring renowned actors Manoj Bajpayee and Kay Kay Menon.
The yet-to-be-titled film will be an "edge-of-the-seat thriller set against the backdrop of Indian Intelligence Agencies," according to Pinkvilla.
A source close to the development said that this project marks a major casting achievement by bringing together two of India's finest actors.
Streaming deal
Pandey's thriller to premiere on Netflix in 2026
Per the report, Pandey bagged a lucrative deal with Netflix for this upcoming film, which will be released directly on the digital platform.
Pre-production work has already begun and the shooting will start this May.
The source added, "Neeraj is excited to embark on a journey with Manoj and Kay Kay starting this summer and plans to invest the next six months of his career in this espionage."
Past successes
Bajpayee and Menon's previous ventures in the spy genre
This isn't the first time Bajpayee and Menon will venture into the spy genre. Both actors have previously headlined popular espionage-related digital content.
Bajpayee's The Family Man, directed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK (Raj & DK), has been a hit on Amazon Prime Video.
Meanwhile, Menon starred in Pandey's own Special Ops on Disney+ Hotstar.
The success of these projects has only increased excitement for their upcoming collaboration.