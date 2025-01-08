What's the story

Sukesh Chandrasekhar, the notorious conman lodged in Mandoli Jail near Delhi, has allegedly written another letter to actor Jacqueliene Fernandez.

In the three-page note, he wrote about his "love and obsession" for her while wishing her luck for her upcoming film Fateh.

The letter also hinted at a big surprise planned by Chandrasekhar for 2025, a year he thinks will be special for both, per Times Now.