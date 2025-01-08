Sukesh admits he's obsessed with Jacqueliene in new 3-page letter
What's the story
Sukesh Chandrasekhar, the notorious conman lodged in Mandoli Jail near Delhi, has allegedly written another letter to actor Jacqueliene Fernandez.
In the three-page note, he wrote about his "love and obsession" for her while wishing her luck for her upcoming film Fateh.
The letter also hinted at a big surprise planned by Chandrasekhar for 2025, a year he thinks will be special for both, per Times Now.
Letter details
'This is our year': Chandrasekhar's letter to Fernandez
The letter started with Chandrasekhar addressing Fernandez as "My Lady Love Jackie, My Botta Bomma," and wishing her a Happy New Year.
He wrote, "Baby girl, 2025, the year of 9. This is our year. The year where I am gonna prove my love for you and gonna pull out the biggest surprise 'of' and 'for' our love before this world."
Love confession
Chandrasekhar acknowledged his 'obsession' with Fernandez
In the letter, Chandrasekhar candidly admitted to being obsessed with Fernandez.
"There is no doubt that I am obsessed with you my baby because I know you love me more because I have been always only obsessed with you and forever," he wrote.
He added that this year would "heal" negativity and show the world that none of the crime stories about him were true.
Film promotion
Chandrasekhar's reaction to Fernandez's promotional look
Chandrasekhar also reacted to Fernandez's recent saree-clad look for the promotion of her upcoming film. He wrote, "Baby thank you for stunning me." Calling her his "real Barbie Doll," he called the photoshoot "dope."
He added that he was excited about the surprises lined up for 2025 and apologized for any difficulties she had faced in their relationship.
Future plans
Chandrasekhar's promise and film wishes for Fernandez
Chandrasekhar promised a fresh start in 2025, saying, "I promise to make you feel proud of us and our love."
He also wished Fernandez all the best for her film Fateh and said he couldn't wait to watch it.
The conman ended his note by asking those who find his obsession "scary," to think if women prefer men who are obsessed or taken for granted.
In previous letters, Chandrasekhar has compared their relationship to Ram and Sita from Ramayana.