Dheeraj Sarna's controversial political drama, The Sabarmati Report, has finally confirmed its OTT release. It will make its digital debut on ZEE5 on Friday (January 10).

The film, which had hit the big screens on November 15 last year, features Vikrant Massey in the lead.

It narrates the intense tale of a journalist named Samar Kumar (Massey) who probes the shocking 2002 Godhra train burning incident in Gujarat.

It is backed by Ektaa Kapoor.