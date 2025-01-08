When and where to watch Vikrant Massey's 'The Sabarmati Report'
What's the story
Dheeraj Sarna's controversial political drama, The Sabarmati Report, has finally confirmed its OTT release. It will make its digital debut on ZEE5 on Friday (January 10).
The film, which had hit the big screens on November 15 last year, features Vikrant Massey in the lead.
It narrates the intense tale of a journalist named Samar Kumar (Massey) who probes the shocking 2002 Godhra train burning incident in Gujarat.
It is backed by Ektaa Kapoor.
Plot details
'The Sabarmati Report' explores conspiracy and corruption
In the film, Kumar's investigation leads him to a dangerous conspiracy involving powerful figures.
His work is initially silenced by Manika Rajpurohit (Riddhi Dogra) but years later another reporter, Amrita Gill (Raashii Khanna) discovers his hidden report.
Determined to expose the truth, she teams up with Kumar's old findings and together they unravel a web of corruption and deceit while facing mounting threats.
Mixed reactions
'The Sabarmati Report' sparked controversy and praise
The Sabarmati Report has been mired in controversy since its release.
Despite facing criticism from some quarters, it was declared tax-free by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in various states.
Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah attended a screening of the film with the cast and crew.
PM Modi even lauded the film for "bringing out the truth."
Career break
Massey announced a break from acting post 'The Sabarmati Report'
After The Sabarmati Report was released, Massey announced a break from acting. This sparked rumors of early retirement for the 37-year-old actor.
However, he later clarified that he was facing burnout and wanted to spend more time with his family, including his newborn son Vardaan.
Before his sabbatical, Massey will be seen in the romantic comedy Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyaan opposite debutante Shanaya Kapoor.