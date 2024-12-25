Summarize Simplifying... In short On Vajpayee's 100th birth anniversary, PM Modi celebrated his significant contributions to India's growth.

Vajpayee, a statesman and architect of the National Democratic Alliance, was instrumental in implementing social and economic reforms, enhancing technology and infrastructure, and asserting India's sovereignty during the Pokhran nuclear tests.

His cultural impact was also profound, being the first Indian leader to address the UN in Hindi and using his literary skills to inspire and provoke thought. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Vajpayee was PM from 1998 to 2004

'Stands tall as statesman': Modi remembers Vajpayee on birth centenary

By Tanya Shrivastava 09:12 am Dec 25, 202409:12 am

What's the story Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his birth centenary on Wednesday. In a blog post, PM Modi called Vajpayee a "statesman who inspired many and was pivotal in India's transition into the 21st century." He credited him with providing stable and effective governance, understanding the struggles of common citizens, and recognizing the transformative power of governance.

Technological progress

Vajpayee's contributions to India's technological advancement

Vajpayee's tenure also saw remarkable progress in the field of information technology, telecom, and communications. His government brought technology closer to citizens and launched projects like the Golden Quadrilateral to connect India. The Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana improved local connectivity, and massive work on the Delhi Metro improved urban infrastructure.

Reforms

Vajpayee's social and economic reforms

In the social sector, Vajpayee launched the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan to make modern education accessible across the nation, particularly for marginalized communities. His government also introduced economic reforms that paved the way for India's economic growth after years of stagnation. PM Modi also highlighted Vajpayee's leadership during India's nuclear tests in Pokhran in 1998. Despite international sanctions and pressure, Vajpayee stood firm, asserting India's right to safeguard its sovereignty while advocating for world peace.

Political impact

Vajpayee's role in redefining Indian politics

Vajpayee was the architect of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), changing the face of coalitions in Indian politics. He was a master of the Parliament and the one who brought people together for the nation's development. Even after spending a major part of his career in opposition, he was always smiling and preferred ideology over power. PM Modi recalled Vajpayee's dedication toward protecting the Constitution, which was evident when he merged his party with Janata Party after the Emergency.

Cultural influence

Vajpayee's cultural impact and literary contributions

As External Affairs Minister, Vajpayee became the first Indian leader to address the United Nations in Hindi, displaying pride in India's heritage. A prolific writer and poet, Vajpayee used literature to inspire and provoke thought. PM Modi thanked Vajpayee for learning from him and stressed on his foundational contribution to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). On Vajpayee's 100th birth anniversary, PM Modi asked to dedicate to realizing his ideals of good governance, unity and progress for India.