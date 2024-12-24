'Constitutional positions not for settling scores': Jagdeep Dhankhar
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday emphasized the need to maintain constitutional integrity for those in high offices. He said such positions are not for "settling scores." His comments came after an Opposition notice for a no-confidence motion against him was rejected on technical grounds. The notice, filed on December 10, was rejected by Deputy Chairman Harivansh on December 19.
Dhankhar criticizes no-confidence motion notice
Dhankhar spoke about the matter during an interaction with women journalists hosted by the Women Journalist Welfare Trust. He said reading the notice would keep anyone sleepless for days. He slammed the quality of the notice, likening it to performing surgery with a "rusted knife." Dhankhar maintained that his decisions in the Rajya Sabha are guided by constitutional provisions.
Dhankhar defends controversial ruling
He also responded to criticism from parties over his April 2023 ruling on Rajya Sabha discussions on members of the Lok Sabha. The ruling pertained to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) minister Piyush Goyal demanding an apology from Rahul Gandhi for a speech in the United States. Despite Congress's objections, Dhankhar ruled that such matters could be raised.
Dhankhar expresses concern over parliamentary debate quality
Dhankhar also expressed concern over the quality of debates in Parliament, wondering if any significant contribution has been made lately. He lamented that Parliament is often in the news for the wrong reasons and spoke about the tendency to accept disorder as order. The Opposition's removal notice cited six newspaper reports alleging bias, including criticism of Sonia Gandhi's comments on judiciary legitimacy.