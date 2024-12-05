Summarize Simplifying... In short Opposition leaders in India, including Rahul Gandhi, staged a protest in Parliament, alleging a close relationship between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and businessman Gautam Adani.

This comes after the US Department of Justice accused Adani and his associates of paying $265 million in bribes for solar contracts, a claim Adani denies.

Congress demands JPC probe into Adani's alleged wrongdoing

'Modi-Adani ek hain...': Opposition MPs—including Rahul—stage protest in Parliament

By Tanya Shrivastava 12:25 pm Dec 05, 202412:25 pm

What's the story Congress MPs, led by Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, staged an unusual protest in Parliament on Thursday. The MPs donned jackets with the slogan "Modi-Adani ek hain" (Modi and Adani are one) demanding a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) probe into allegations against billionaire Gautam Adani. This demand for investigation comes after United States prosecutors leveled charges of bribery fraud against Adani and his nephew.

Protest details

Gandhi highlights alleged ties between Modi and Adani

Rahul, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, emphasized the alleged close relationship between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Adani during the protest. He said, "Modi ji can't get Adani ji investigated because if he does that, he would be getting himself investigated... Modi aur Adani ek hain. Do nahi hain, ek hain." Other opposition MPs who joined the demonstration echoed the same sentiment.

United front

Broader opposition push for accountability

The protest was a part of a larger effort by several INDIA bloc parties to demand accountability over the allegations against Adani. These parties include Congress, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Shiv Sena (UBT), Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), and Left parties. However, notable absences were observed from the Trinamool Congress and Samajwadi Party during the protest.

Escalating allegations

Congress intensifies criticism following US charges

The Congress party has stepped up its attack on both the Adani Group and the government after the US Department of Justice filed charges against them. The charges accuse Gautam Adani and his associates of paying $265 million in bribes to obtain solar electricity contracts. The Adani Group has rejected the allegations as "baseless."

Ongoing unrest

Parliament disruptions and demands for PM's presence

Despite these protests, Parliament's winter sessions have been disrupted over differences on several issues including the Adani case. The opposition leaders have also demanded Prime Minister Modi's presence in House sessions to discuss these issues. The protest comes after Rahul was reportedly stopped by authorities from visiting Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district. He criticized the move as unconstitutional and accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of using police to suppress dissent.