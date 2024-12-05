Summarize Simplifying... In short AAP MP Raghav Chadha has called for Bhagat Singh to be posthumously awarded the Bharat Ratna.

Meanwhile, former PM HD Deve Gowda has urged the Union government to address Bengaluru's severe drinking water crisis, which is forcing residents to buy water at high prices.

Additionally, Biju Janata Dal member Sasmit Patra has requested special category status for Orissa, citing the state's economic losses from numerous natural disasters.

AAP MP Raghav Chadha made the demand in Rajya Sabha

AAP MP Raghav Chadha demands Bharat Ratna for Bhagat Singh

By Chanshimla Varah 11:39 am Dec 05, 202411:39 am

What's the story Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha has called on the Union government to posthumously award the Bharat Ratna to freedom fighter Bhagat Singh. Speaking in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, Chadha said, "I request the government that it announce the Bharat Ratna for Bhagat Singh." He added that such an honor would be hailed by future generations of India.

Former PM raises Bengaluru's water crisis in Rajya Sabha

In the same session, former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda highlighted the acute drinking water crisis in Bengaluru. He said because of the crisis, residents are being compelled to purchase water from private operators at exorbitant rates. "With folded hands, I would like to appeal to the Union government to solve this problem," he said.

BJD member seeks special category status for Orissa

Further, Biju Janata Dal (BJD) member Sasmit Patra also appealed for special category status for Orissa during the session. He pointed out that the state has incurred huge economic losses due to several natural disasters. "I would like to bring to the notice of this august House that my state, Odisha (Orissa), has been subjected to a series of natural calamities," he said.