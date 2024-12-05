Summarize Simplifying... In short The Jharkhand Cabinet is set to expand with the likely induction of 10 new ministers from the JMM-led coalition, Congress, and RJD.

Jharkhand Cabinet expansion: 10 ministers likely to be inducted today

By Tanya Shrivastava Dec 05, 2024

What's the story Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren will expand his cabinet on Thursday, with a swearing-in ceremony at Raj Bhavan. The new cabinet will have 11 ministers, including six from the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), four from Congress and one from the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). The expansion comes after the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance's victory in the Jharkhand Assembly Elections.

Inclusive governance

Cabinet expansion aims for diverse representation

The JMM-led coalition government also hopes to ensure representation for all sections of the society, including women, youth, and farmers. JMM General Secretary Supriyo Bhattacharya had said that every division will get its representation in this cordial cabinet formation. Potential JMM ministers include Deepak Birua, Ramdas Soren, Hafizul Hasan, Anant Pratap Deo, Louis Marandi and Mathura Prasad Mahato.

Ministerial prospects

Congress and RJD's potential ministers in new cabinet

From the Congress, the potential ministers are Rameshwar Oraon, Irfan Ansari, Deepika Pandey Singh, Pradeep Yadav and Naman Vikas Kongadi. The RJD's ministerial slot is likely to be given to either Sanjay Yadav or Suresh Paswan. Former Jharkhand Congress chief Rajesh Thakur had said discussions with central leadership have been completed and added that "whatever decision the leadership takes will be acceptable to all."

Delayed formation

Cabinet expansion delayed due to power-sharing complexities

The cabinet expansion was delayed owing to power-sharing complexities among alliance partners. The state can have a maximum of 12 ministers including the Chief Minister. Meanwhile, Maharashtra is also set to swear in its chief minister on Thursday after the Mahuyuti alliance with BJP dominance won.