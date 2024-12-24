Summarize Simplifying... In short The AAP party in Delhi has launched the Sanjeevani Yojana, offering free medical treatment to residents over 60, potentially benefiting up to 25 lakh seniors.

Additionally, the Mahila Samman Yojana provides a monthly allowance of ₹2,100 to women, and the Dr Ambedkar Scholarship supports Dalit students' higher education.

These welfare initiatives are part of AAP's strategy for the upcoming 2025 Assembly elections, where they aim to repeat their 2020 success. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal made the announcement

After free treatment for seniors, AAP promises 24-hour water supply

By Snehil Singh 05:36 pm Dec 24, 202405:36 pm

What's the story The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has promised a round-the-clock water supply across Delhi. Party chief Arvind Kejriwal announced the initiative is already underway in Rajendra Nagar. "Good news. From today, 24-hour water supply is starting in a colony of Rajendra Nagar. Very soon, it will be available in the entire city too," he said on Tuesday. This pledge comes after a series of welfare measures announced by AAP ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections.

Healthcare initiative

AAP's Sanjeevani Yojana to provide free medical treatment

Recently, the AAP launched the Sanjeevani Yojana, a scheme to provide free medical treatment to Delhi residents aged 60 and above. Registration for this scheme has already started in the Jangpura assembly constituency. "Under the Sanjeevani Yojana, if elderly individuals above 60 years of age fall ill...the Delhi government will cover the entire cost of their treatment," Kejriwal said. This scheme could benefit around 20-25 lakh senior citizens in Delhi, he added.

New schemes

AAP introduces Mahila Samman Yojana and Dr Ambedkar Scholarship

Apart from the Sanjeevani Yojana, the AAP also launched the Mahila Samman Yojana, which offers a monthly allowance of ₹2,100 to women in Delhi. Around 2.5 lakh women had registered for the scheme soon after its launch. The party also announced the Dr Ambedkar Scholarship to aid Dalit students' higher education, however, its budget and implementation details are yet to be revealed.

Election preparations

AAP and BJP gear up for 2025 Assembly elections

In the 2020 Assembly elections, the AAP won a historic 62 out of 70 seats, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) could only win eight. With the next elections due in early 2025, both parties are ramping up their efforts to woo voters. The AAP's latest welfare measures are viewed as part of this strategy to win over voters.