He called the milestone a moment of pride for India

PM Modi replies to Constitution debate in Lok Sabha

What's the story Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke in the Lok Sabha on Saturday during a debate marking the 75th anniversary of India's Constitution. He called the milestone a moment of pride for India and all democracy-loving people around the world. "The 75 years of the Constitution have been memorable... I am extremely glad that Parliament is participating in this important occasion," he said.

PM Modi highlights India's democratic heritage

During his address, PM Modi highlighted India's unique democratic heritage. He said, "India is not just a large democracy, but the mother of democracy." The PM also recognized the important role of women in framing the Indian Constitution and said that India gave voting rights to women from the very beginning. "There were 15 such distinguished women leaders who participated in this process...This is an inspiration...as in many other countries, women did not get the right to vote for decades."

Reflecting on historical challenges, PM Modi spoke about the significance of the abrogation of Article 370, which he viewed as a roadblock to the country's unity. "Article 370 was, however, a roadblock in the unity of the country, and therefore, we abrogated it," he remarked. He also praised the role of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in strengthening the economic unity of India.

Priyanka Gandhi criticizes government in maiden speech

Further, PM Narendra Modi conjured the Emergency period to bash the Congress, claiming that the party strangled democracy by turning the country into a "jailhouse." "When the Constitution was completing its 25 years, the Emergency was imposed. Constitutional rights were denied, and the country was converted into a jailhouse... The Emergency is a dark chapter in India's history. A taint on the Congress era," he said.

We tried to democratize technology, says PM

'Constitution was changed 75 times in 6 decades'

In a veiled swipe at the Gandhis, PM Modi said "one family" abused the Constitution and singled out former PM Jawaharlal Nehru, claiming he advocated changing the Constitution for personal gain. "One family of the Congress did not leave a stone unturned to attack the Constitution. The Congress was so bloodthirsty that it kept bleeding the soul of the Constitution... the Constitution was changed 75 times in six decades," he said.

Defence Minister initiates Constitution debate

The debate in Lok Sabha was part of a two-day discussion on the Constitution's 75-year journey. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh started the debate, highlighting its historical significance and accusing Congress of politicizing its legacy. "Our Constitution is not the gift of a single party...Our government under the leadership of...Narendra Modi is working with the spirit of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas," Singh said. The winter session of Parliament will continue till December 20.