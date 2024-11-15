Summarize Simplifying... In short The ACT New Zealand party's Treaty Principles Bill, aiming to amend the 1840 Treaty of Waitangi, is facing opposition as critics argue it threatens indigenous rights and could incite racial tension.

In response, Maipi-Clarke, a rising political star, has publicly criticized the government and led a nationwide protest march, gaining attention for her passionate defense of Maori rights, including a viral Haka dance in parliament. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

22-year-old Hana-Rawhiti Kareariki Maipi-Clarke is the youngest MP of New Zealand

Meet NZ MP—whose Maori Haka dance in parliament went viral

By Tanya Shrivastava 10:56 am Nov 15, 202410:56 am

What's the story New Zealand's Parliament was recently brought to a standstill when 22-year-old MP Hana-Rawhiti Kareariki Maipi-Clarke performed a traditional Maori haka and tore up a copy of the Treaty Principles Bill. The Te Pati Maori representative, the youngest MP in nearly two centuries, staged the protest during the bill's vote. A video of her act has since gone viral, with other MPs and spectators joining in the haka performance.

Bill backlash

Treaty Principles Bill sparks controversy and protest

The ACT New Zealand party's Treaty Principles Bill aims to amend principles of the 1840 Treaty of Waitangi. The landmark treaty created governance agreements between the British Crown and Maori chiefs. Critics claim the bill endangers indigenous rights and may spark racial discord. Although it passed its first reading, it doesn't have widespread support and is facing strong opposition from Maori communities.

Twitter Post

Watch the viral video here

Political criticism

Maipi-Clarke criticizes government's stance on Maori rights

Maipi-Clarke has been a vocal critic of Prime Minister Christopher Luxon's government, accusing it of undermining Maori rights. Luxon himself acknowledged the complexity of changing long-standing treaty principles, stating, "You do not go negate, with a single stroke of a pen, 184 years of debate and discussion." The National Party and New Zealand First only support the bill through its initial stages as part of their coalition agreement.

Public response

Nationwide protest march and rising political star

In protest against the bill, hundreds have started a nine-day protest march from New Zealand's north to Wellington. Maipi-Clarke's actions in Parliament show her dedication to protecting Maori interests and have only boosted her profile as a potential alternative leader in local polls. She first made headlines after she was elected in 2023 elections in New Zealand, and performed the traditional Haka in Parliament during her maiden speech.