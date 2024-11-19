Summarize Simplifying... In short Thousands in New Zealand, including Maoris and non-Maoris, have protested against a proposed bill by the libertarian Act party that aims to replace established treaty principles.

The bill, which lacks widespread support, is seen as undermining the treaty and damaging Maori-authority relations.

Amidst the opposition, New Zealand's youngest MP, Hana-Rawhiti Maipi-Clarke, staged a viral haka dance protest in Parliament.

The protest is one of the largest in NZ

Thousands march against Maori treaty bill in New Zealand

By Tanya Shrivastava 01:26 pm Nov 19, 2024

What's the story Tens of thousands of people marched to New Zealand's parliament in Wellington on Tuesday, protesting a controversial bill concerning the Treaty of Waitangi. The demonstration, estimated to have around 42,000 participants, is one of the largest in the country's history. The bill in question proposes a reinterpretation of the founding treaty between Maori and the crown, signed by over 500 Maori chiefs and the crown in 1840.

Bill controversy

Act party's bill faces opposition

The proposed bill is a flagship policy of the minor libertarian Act party, which is a part of the coalition government. It seeks to replace established treaty principles with new ones. Protesters marched under the tino rangatiratanga flag and carried placards urging the government to "kill the bill." The hikoi mo te Tiriti (march for the treaty) started nine days ago at Cape Reinga and ended in Wellington.

Leader's speech

Protest leader calls for return to traditional Maori values

Eru Kapa-Kingi, a key leader of the protests, spoke to the crowd, saying: "The Maori nation has been born today." He stressed a return to traditional Maori leadership values. Although the bill was introduced, it doesn't have widespread support and is opposed by academics, lawyers, and Maori rights groups who claim it undermines the treaty and harms relationships between Maori and authorities.

Review process

Bill to undergo review, lacks coalition support

The justice committee will consider submissions on the bill over six months before it goes back to parliament for a second reading. The protest was peaceful and no disturbances were reported. Many non-Maori also joined in solidarity against what they see as an attack on Maori rights. However, the bill passed its first reading amid strong opposition but is unlikely to progress further due to lack of support from coalition partners National and New Zealand First.

Leader's defense

Act party leader faces protest, defends bill

Act party leader David Seymour was also met with chants of "kill the bill" during his short appearance at parliament. He later told Radio New Zealand that he thought most New Zealanders weren't represented by the hikoi. The Treaty of Waitangi principles have developed over 50 years to govern relations between Maori and authorities. These principles cover participation, partnership, protection, and redress for social and economic inequities faced by Maori.

In Parliament

NZ's youngest MP's Maori Haka dance in protest

Last week, New Zealand's youngest MP in nearly two centuries, 22-year-old Hana-Rawhiti Maipi-Clarke of Te Pati Maori, staged a powerful protest against the Treaty Principles Bill during its vote in Parliament. She performed a traditional Maori haka and dramatically tore up a copy of the bill, halting proceedings. A video of her act, which drew support from other MPs and spectators who joined in the haka, quickly went viral.

Twitter Post

