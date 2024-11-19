Summarize Simplifying... In short The UAE is turning to AI to tackle its water scarcity problem by enhancing cloud seeding, a process that stimulates rainfall.

What's the story The United Arab Emirates (UAE) plans to use artificial intelligence (AI) to improve its cloud-seeding operations. The aim of the move is to increase rainfall and tackle the critical problem of water scarcity in the region. The strategy was unveiled by the UAE Research Program for Rain Enhancement Science at the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) in Abu Dhabi.

Cloud seeding is a process where substances such as salt or silver iodide are injected into clouds to encourage precipitation. By incorporating AI into this process, the UAE hopes to combat water scarcity problems worsened by climate change. The move is in line with global efforts to explore the role of AI in combating environmental issues.

UAE's water scarcity and the role of AI

The UAE is facing acute water shortages owing to its low average rainfall. This presents major challenges for sustainable development and agriculture in the region. Although desalination has proven to be an effective way to create drinkable water, it is expensive and energy-consuming. Dr Abdulla Al Mandous, president of the World Meteorological Organization and director general of NCM, emphasized the need for innovation in global water security.

AI's role in identifying optimal locations for cloud seeding

Omar Al Yazeedi, deputy director general of NCM, explained how AI could help forecasters in selecting the best spots for cloud seeding. He said that AI would guide operators to look at certain aspects of clouds and decide where to go. "The life span of clouds is very short," he said, stressing the importance of precision in selecting cloud-seeding locations.

UAE's AI-driven cloud seeding strategy and sustainability goals

The UAE's use of AI in cloud seeding is in line with its objectives of resource management and sustainable development. It minimizes reliance on desalination and guarantees a steady water supply for its people. The International Rain Augmentation Forum in the UAE will center on strategies for cloud seeding practitioners, with an emphasis on water security and AI-driven weather manipulation.