PM Modi extends Hanukkah greetings to Israel's Netanyahu

What's the story Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday extended Hanukkah greetings to his Israeli counterpart, Benjamin Netanyahu. In a post shared on X, PM Modi wished "best wishes to PM @netanyahu and all the people across the world celebrating the festival of Hanukkah." He also expressed hope that "the radiance of Hanukkah illuminate everybody's lives with hope, peace and strength."

What is Hannukah

Hanukkah, or the Festival of Lights, is one of the most important Jewish holidays that marks the rededication of the Second Temple in Jerusalem. The festival is celebrated by lighting candles every day. With his message, PM Modi emphasized this by wishing for the "radiance of Hanukkah" to bring hope, peace, and strength into everyone's lives.