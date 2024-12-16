'Lanka won't allow anti-India activities in its territory': President Dissanayake
Sri Lanka's newly elected President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has assured that his country won't allow its territory to be used for activities detrimental to India's security interests. Dissanayake made the commitment during his first overseas trip to India after winning the presidential elections in November. "We will not allow our land to be used in any way that is detrimental to the interest of India," Dissanayake said at a joint press conference with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
India, Sri Lanka to finalize defense cooperation agreement
The Dissanayake-Modi meeting focused on strengthening cooperation amid fears of China's increasing footprint in the region. PM Modi emphasized that both nations have agreed to finalize a Defense Cooperation Agreement soon. The leaders also agreed to cooperate in hydrography and emphasized the importance of the Colombo Security Conclave for regional peace and security.
India extends $5B aid to Sri Lanka for development projects
India has also extended a $5 billion line of credit and grant assistance to Sri Lanka, backing projects in all 25 districts according to Sri Lanka's development priorities. Future collaborations include the rehabilitation of the Maho-Anuradhapura railway section and Kankesanthurai Port. Starting next year, 200 students from Jaffna and Eastern Province universities will also be awarded monthly scholarships.
1,500 Sri Lankan civil servants to receive training in India
Furthermore, over the next five years, 1,500 Sri Lankan civil servants will be trained in India. The two countries also plan to establish electricity grid connectivity and a multi-product petroleum pipeline to boost investment and commercial links. The leaders discussed economic recovery strategies, agreeing on a shift from debt-driven models to investment-led partnerships. They acknowledged the potential for expanding trade ties under the India-Sri Lanka Free Trade Agreement (ISFTA) and continued talks on an Economic and Technological Cooperation Agreement.
China pursuing 'Mission Indian Ocean'
The meeting came at a time when China is vigorously pursuing its 'Mission Indian Ocean.' China, which took control of Sri Lanka's Hambantota Port after Colombo failed to repay Chinese loans, has reportedly begun docking naval observation and spy ships. In the last two years, Beijing has stationed its 25,000-tonne satellite and ballistic missile tracking ship, Yuan Wang 5, in Hambantota several times.