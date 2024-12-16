Summarize Simplifying... In short In a bid to strengthen ties and counter China's growing influence, India and Sri Lanka are set to finalize a Defense Cooperation Agreement.

India has pledged $5 billion for Sri Lankan development projects and will train 1,500 Sri Lankan civil servants.

The two nations are also exploring opportunities for trade under the India-Sri Lanka Free Trade Agreement, shifting from debt-driven models to investment-led partnerships.

Dissanayake's first overseas trip was to India

'Lanka won't allow anti-India activities in its territory': President Dissanayake

By Snehil Singh 06:27 pm Dec 16, 202406:27 pm

What's the story Sri Lanka's newly elected President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has assured that his country won't allow its territory to be used for activities detrimental to India's security interests. Dissanayake made the commitment during his first overseas trip to India after winning the presidential elections in November. "We will not allow our land to be used in any way that is detrimental to the interest of India," Dissanayake said at a joint press conference with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Defense pact

India, Sri Lanka to finalize defense cooperation agreement

The Dissanayake-Modi meeting focused on strengthening cooperation amid fears of China's increasing footprint in the region. PM Modi emphasized that both nations have agreed to finalize a Defense Cooperation Agreement soon. The leaders also agreed to cooperate in hydrography and emphasized the importance of the Colombo Security Conclave for regional peace and security.

Aid allocation

India extends $5B aid to Sri Lanka for development projects

India has also extended a $5 billion line of credit and grant assistance to Sri Lanka, backing projects in all 25 districts according to Sri Lanka's development priorities. Future collaborations include the rehabilitation of the Maho-Anuradhapura railway section and Kankesanthurai Port. Starting next year, 200 students from Jaffna and Eastern Province universities will also be awarded monthly scholarships.

Capacity building

1,500 Sri Lankan civil servants to receive training in India

Furthermore, over the next five years, 1,500 Sri Lankan civil servants will be trained in India. The two countries also plan to establish electricity grid connectivity and a multi-product petroleum pipeline to boost investment and commercial links. The leaders discussed economic recovery strategies, agreeing on a shift from debt-driven models to investment-led partnerships. They acknowledged the potential for expanding trade ties under the India-Sri Lanka Free Trade Agreement (ISFTA) and continued talks on an Economic and Technological Cooperation Agreement.

Mission

China pursuing 'Mission Indian Ocean'

The meeting came at a time when China is vigorously pursuing its 'Mission Indian Ocean.' China, which took control of Sri Lanka's Hambantota Port after Colombo failed to repay Chinese loans, has reportedly begun docking naval observation and spy ships. In the last two years, Beijing has stationed its 25,000-tonne satellite and ballistic missile tracking ship, Yuan Wang 5, in Hambantota several times.