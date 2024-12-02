Summarize Simplifying... In short The BJP, backed by Shiv Sena and NCP, clinched a historic win in Maharashtra's Assembly election, but has delayed naming the new chief minister amid ongoing power-sharing talks.

Despite speculation, Eknath Shinde's son, Shrikant, has denied he will take a deputy position.

The new CM will be sworn in on December 5, with the deputy roles still uncertain.

Devendra Fadnavis is the frontrunner for CM post

Maharashtra: BJP names observers, Eknath Shinde's son junks deputy buzz

By Tanya Shrivastava 05:02 pm Dec 02, 202405:02 pm

What's the story The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has appointed Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani as observers for an important meeting of its newly elected Maharashtra MLAs. The meeting is likely to discuss the selection of the next chief minister. Though no official announcement has been made yet, Devendra Fadnavis is widely considered the frontrunner for the position.

Election outcome

BJP's victory and power-sharing agreement in Maharashtra

The BJP, with the support of allies Shiv Sena and NCP, won a historic victory in the recent Assembly election. However, the party has postponed announcing the new chief minister as discussions over a power-sharing agreement among the allies continue. A tentative agreement suggests that while the chief minister will be from the BJP, each ally will be given a deputy position.

Power dynamics

BJP's majority and Shinde's acceptance of new arrangement

In the 288-seat House, the BJP was the largest party with 132 MLAs, followed by Shiv Sena with 57 seats and NCP with 41 seats. This majority enables the BJP to form a government without depending on Shiv Sena if NCP stays an ally. Outgoing Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had initially resisted this arrangement but later accepted it after speaking with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Deputy dilemma

Uncertainty over deputy positions and criticism from opposition

The BJP announced the new CM would be sworn in on December 5 at Mumbai's Azad Maidan in PM Modi's presence. While Ajit Pawar is likely to return as Deputy CM, it is still not known who will take the second deputy position. Speculation about Eknath Shinde's son, Shrikant Shinde, taking up the role was dismissed by him on social media. The delay in announcing a new CM has drawn criticism from opposition leader Aaditya Thackeray of Thackeray Sena.