'They only copy': Shinde reacts to Thackeray team's manifesto promises
Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has promised to scrap the Dharavi redevelopment project if his party wins the upcoming state elections. The announcement was made during the release of his party's manifesto on Thursday. The project seeks to redevelop Asia's largest slum, spanning over 250 hectares. Current Chief Minister Eknath Shinde hit back at Thackeray's pledge, accusing the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) of stalling projects without offering alternatives.
Shinde questions MVA's approach to development projects
"Do they know anything except putting a stay on projects and discontinuing them? What else can we expect from MVA? 1-2 lakh people stay in poor conditions in Dharavi, while these leaders stay in big houses," Shinde said. The MVA is an alliance of the Congress, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) (Sharad Pawar), and Shiv Sena (UBT). They are contesting against the Mahayuti, which includes Bharatiya Janata Party, Shinde's Shiv Sena faction, and Ajit Pawar's NCP faction.
Shinde accuses MVA of duplicating schemes, labels them 'liars'
Further, Shinde accused the MVA of copying Mahayuti's schemes and called them "liars." He challenged the MVA to speak about their achievements. "I openly challenge the MVA to talk about the work they have done. They are only copying the schemes we have announced. They are liars and the public will not believe them," he said.
Shinde expresses confidence in public support for Mahayuti
Shinde said he believes the public backs Mahayuti for a majority win in the polls. "The public has decided that the Mahayuti will form the government with a thumping majority," he said. The Dharavi Redevelopment Project is a joint venture between the Maharashtra government and Adani Group. On completion, eligible residents will get 350-square-foot flats, while ineligible ones will be rehabilitated elsewhere in Mumbai. The project also promises schools, community halls, and hospitals as part of its redevelopment.