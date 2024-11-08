Summarize Simplifying... In short Shinde, a member of the Shiv Sena faction, has accused the MVA alliance of copying Mahayuti's schemes and failing to deliver on their promises.

He expressed confidence in the public's support for Mahayuti, predicting a majority win in the upcoming polls.

The Dharavi Redevelopment Project, a joint venture between the Maharashtra government and Adani Group, is a key issue, promising improved living conditions and community facilities for residents.

Thackeray promises to scrap Dharavi redevelopment project

'They only copy': Shinde reacts to Thackeray team's manifesto promises

By Chanshimla Varah 06:32 pm Nov 08, 202406:32 pm

What's the story Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has promised to scrap the Dharavi redevelopment project if his party wins the upcoming state elections. The announcement was made during the release of his party's manifesto on Thursday. The project seeks to redevelop Asia's largest slum, spanning over 250 hectares. Current Chief Minister Eknath Shinde hit back at Thackeray's pledge, accusing the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) of stalling projects without offering alternatives.

Project criticism

Shinde questions MVA's approach to development projects

"Do they know anything except putting a stay on projects and discontinuing them? What else can we expect from MVA? 1-2 lakh people stay in poor conditions in Dharavi, while these leaders stay in big houses," Shinde said. The MVA is an alliance of the Congress, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) (Sharad Pawar), and Shiv Sena (UBT). They are contesting against the Mahayuti, which includes Bharatiya Janata Party, Shinde's Shiv Sena faction, and Ajit Pawar's NCP faction.

Accusations

Shinde accuses MVA of duplicating schemes, labels them 'liars'

Further, Shinde accused the MVA of copying Mahayuti's schemes and called them "liars." He challenged the MVA to speak about their achievements. "I openly challenge the MVA to talk about the work they have done. They are only copying the schemes we have announced. They are liars and the public will not believe them," he said.

Election confidence

Shinde expresses confidence in public support for Mahayuti

Shinde said he believes the public backs Mahayuti for a majority win in the polls. "The public has decided that the Mahayuti will form the government with a thumping majority," he said. The Dharavi Redevelopment Project is a joint venture between the Maharashtra government and Adani Group. On completion, eligible residents will get 350-square-foot flats, while ineligible ones will be rehabilitated elsewhere in Mumbai. The project also promises schools, community halls, and hospitals as part of its redevelopment.