12 found dead at Indian restaurant in Georgia
At least 12 people were found dead at an Indian restaurant in Gudauri, Georgia, on Monday. The victims, believed to be employees of the restaurant, were found in a sleeping area on the second floor of the building. Initial examinations showed no signs of violence on their bodies. Among the dead, 11 are foreign nationals, while one is a Georgian citizen.
Investigation underway into tragic incident
The Ministry of Internal Affairs is now investigating the incident as a case of negligent loss of life under Article 116 of Georgia's Criminal Code. According to preliminary information, a power generator was found in an indoor space near the beds and was likely turned on after the facility's electrical source was cut off. "Relevant examinations and a forensic medical analysis have been ordered to determine the exact cause of death," the ministry confirmed.
Ministry pledges thorough investigation
The ministry has also started interviewing people associated with the case in a bid to determine the events that led to this tragedy. The identities of the deceased have not yet been revealed by authorities. "We are working intensively...and pledge to thoroughly investigate this incident and uncover the truth," a representative from the Ministry of Internal Affairs said.