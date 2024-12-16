Summarize Simplifying... In short Twelve people were found dead at an Indian restaurant in Georgia, with authorities suspecting a power generator, found indoors, as the potential cause.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs is conducting a thorough investigation under Georgia's Criminal Code, including forensic analysis to confirm the cause of death.

The identities of the deceased remain undisclosed as the probe continues.

11 victims are foreign nationals

12 found dead at Indian restaurant in Georgia

What's the story At least 12 people were found dead at an Indian restaurant in Gudauri, Georgia, on Monday. The victims, believed to be employees of the restaurant, were found in a sleeping area on the second floor of the building. Initial examinations showed no signs of violence on their bodies. Among the dead, 11 are foreign nationals, while one is a Georgian citizen.

Ongoing probe

Investigation underway into tragic incident

The Ministry of Internal Affairs is now investigating the incident as a case of negligent loss of life under Article 116 of Georgia's Criminal Code. According to preliminary information, a power generator was found in an indoor space near the beds and was likely turned on after the facility's electrical source was cut off. "Relevant examinations and a forensic medical analysis have been ordered to determine the exact cause of death," the ministry confirmed.

Unrevealed identities

Ministry pledges thorough investigation

The ministry has also started interviewing people associated with the case in a bid to determine the events that led to this tragedy. The identities of the deceased have not yet been revealed by authorities. "We are working intensively...and pledge to thoroughly investigate this incident and uncover the truth," a representative from the Ministry of Internal Affairs said.