South Korean court begins review of president's impeachment

04:48 pm Dec 16, 2024

What's the story South Korea's Constitutional Court has begun the review process for the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol. The impeachment proceedings arise from Yoon's attempt to impose martial law on December 3, 2024. The court's first public hearing is set for December 27, spokesperson Lee Jean announced. The initial hearing will deal with major legal issues and scheduling matters. President Yoon is not required to attend the hearing.

Legal proceedings

President Yoon faces potential charges, questioning

President Yoon and a few senior officials could be charged with insurrection and abuse of authority. A joint investigative team intends to question Yoon on Wednesday at 10:00am, a police official said. However, the presidential security service declined attempts to serve a summons at the presidential office. On Sunday, Yoon did not respond to a separate summons for questioning by prosecutors, saying he needed to form a legal defense team.

Impeachment vote

Political fallout and public sentiment

The South Korean legislature impeached President Yoon by a vote of 204 to 85 on December 14. Prime Minister Han Duck-soo will be the acting president while the court reviews the decision. If the impeachment is upheld, a snap election would be held within 60 days. Lee Jae-myung of the Democratic Party is a clear front-runner, leading polls with 52% support against about 10% for top conservatives.

Presidential term

Yoon's presidency and public opinion

Yoon had justified his martial-law decree as necessary due to a "disastrous crisis" and accused political enemies of making South Korea vulnerable. The political turmoil has not only impacted South Korea's stock markets and currency value but also brought diplomatic efforts to a standstill. Reportedly, the Joe Biden administration was unaware of Yoon's martial-law plans beforehand. Yoon's party, the People Power Party, said that he would no longer be involved in running state affairs or diplomacy during this period.