Serbian authorities are using spyware to monitor journalists, activists: Report

03:45 pm Dec 16, 2024

What's the story Serbian police and intelligence services are reportedly using advanced mobile forensics products and spyware to illegally monitor journalists and activists. According to a report by Amnesty International﻿, Serbian authorities are employing Cellebrite's mobile forensic tools to unlock and extract data from individuals' devices. These devices are then infected with a new Android spyware system called NoviSpy.

Cellebrite tools and NoviSpy spyware used in surveillance

Cellebrite's tools, which are used by law enforcement agencies around the world, can unlock devices without requiring a passcode. NoviSpy, though not as sophisticated as Pegasus spyware, enables authorities to capture sensitive data and remotely turn on a phone's microphone or camera. The report details cases where Serbian authorities used Cellebrite products to facilitate NoviSpy infections on the phones of journalists and activists.

Journalists and activists targeted by spyware

One such case was of investigative journalist Slavisa Milanov, who was detained on the pretext of a drunk-driving test. His phone was unlocked using Cellebrite technology during detention, and NoviSpy was installed without his knowledge. Similar tactics were used on environmental activist Nikola Ristic's phone. Other activists, including members of Krokodil, were also targeted by this surveillance strategy.

Amnesty International attributes NoviSpy to Serbian agency

Amnesty International links the NoviSpy spyware to Serbia's security information agency, BIA, with high confidence. The organization had notified Android and Google about NoviSpy prior to the release of its report, resulting in its removal from affected devices. Activists targeted by this spyware said they felt traumatized and discouraged from communicating freely due to fears that "anything you say could be used against you."

Cellebrite responds to allegations of technology misuse

In response to the report, Cellebrite stressed its commitment to ethical use of its technology. The company said it doesn't install malware or conduct real-time surveillance but is looking into the allegations of misuse. Cellebrite added it complies with sanctions and export controls and has stopped sales to certain countries since 2020. The report raises concerns about potential misuse of surveillance technology globally, including in the US.