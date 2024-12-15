Summarize Simplifying... In short The World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) chief, Simpson, praised India's tourism sector, predicting it to double in the next decade.

She emphasized the need for sustainable aviation fuel to reduce the industry's carbon footprint and lauded Prime Minister Modi's efforts in promoting clean energy.

Simpson also highlighted the sector's diverse job opportunities and the importance of protecting coastal areas from global warming. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Indian tourism sector will create 18 million new jobs

Indian tourism sector to double in 10 years: WTTC chief

By Akash Pandey 03:55 pm Dec 15, 202403:55 pm

What's the story Julia Simpson, the President and CEO of the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC), has predicted that India's tourism sector will double in size in the next decade. Simpson told PTI that the sector will reach a value of $523 billion, creating 18 million new jobs and increasing employment from existing 45 million to 63 million people. Contributing about 7% to India's economy, the tourism sector was valued at $211 billion in 2019 and has grown to $256 billion.

Tourism appeal

Simpson praises India's allure and hospitality

Simpson lauded India for its historical appeal to tourists, praising the country's allure and hospitality. She also highlighted the environmental impact of tourism, which accounts for approximately 5% of India's greenhouse gas emissions or about 250 billion kilos of carbon dioxide (CO2) annually. However, she noted that emissions have not increased at the same rate as tourism growth, indicating improved efficiency in the sector.

Green initiatives

WTTC chief urges support for sustainable aviation fuel

Simpson stressed on sustainable aviation fuel to reduce tourism's carbon footprint and called on the Indian government to support its production. "We can't really do tourism without aviation," she said, pushing for incentives for sustainable fuel development. The WTTC regularly engages with Indian ministers on sustainability issues at major events like the World Travel Market, highlighting their commitment to eco-friendly practices within the industry.

Job creation

Tourism sector's diverse employment opportunities highlighted

The tourism sector provides varied employment opportunities, from high-end jobs such as engineers and AI experts to entry-level jobs that transition workers from informal to formal economies. Simpson also highlighted how coastal areas are vulnerable to global warming and how they need to be protected. She mentioned how Miami invested in infrastructure as an example for India, emphasizing the need to be prepared against environmental challenges.

Leadership praise

Simpson commends PM Modi's efforts toward clean energy

Simpson said she would love to work with the Indian government on restoring natural coastal flora and highlighted decarbonizing road transport as a priority. She noted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's work in tackling air pollution through investments in solar and renewable energy. Under his leadership, she believes India is set to become one of the most advanced developing economies in the world, making it an even more attractive tourist destination.