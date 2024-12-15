Summarize Simplifying... In short Blackstone-backed Ventive Hospitality is set to launch a ₹1,600 crore IPO on December 20, with plans to use ₹1,400 crore to pay off its debt.

The Pune-based company, which manages 11 luxury properties in India and Maldives, saw an 8.4% revenue increase in FY24, despite posting a net loss.

The IPO, managed by JM Financial and Axis Capital, will reserve 75% for institutional buyers, 10% for retail investors, and 15% for non-institutional investors.

The IPO is a fresh issue with no offer-for-sale component

Blackstone-backed hospitality chain to launch ₹1,600cr IPO on December 20

By Dwaipayan Roy 10:08 am Dec 15, 2024

What's the story Ventive Hospitality, a Blackstone and Panchshil Realty-backed company, will launch its ₹1,600 crore initial public offering (IPO) on December 20. The firm submitted a red herring prospectus to the Registrar of Companies yesterday. The IPO is a fresh issue with no offer-for-sale component and has reserved ₹1 crore worth of shares for employees. Currently, Panchshil Realty and Blackstone are promoters with an 80.90% stake in the company.

Debt repayment

Ventive Hospitality's IPO proceeds to repay debt

Pune-based Ventive Hospitality plans to utilize ₹1,400 crore from the IPO proceeds to pay off its debt. The rest of the funds will be used for general corporate purposes. As of September 2024, the company's total debt was ₹3,609.5 crore. It manages 11 hospitality assets in India and Maldives with 2,036 keys across luxury and upscale segments.

Subscription details

IPO subscription and allocation details

The anchor book for Ventive Hospitality's IPO will open on December 19 and public subscription will close on December 24. The offer has reserved 75% for qualified institutional buyers, 10% for retail investors, and the remaining 15% for non-institutional investors. This allocation strategy is part of the company's broader plan to diversify its investor base following the public offering.

Financials

Financial performance and IPO management

In FY24, Ventive Hospitality posted a net loss of ₹66.7 crore against a profit of ₹15.7 crore in the previous year. The company's revenue stood at ₹1,842 crore in FY24, an 8.4% increase from FY23's ₹1,699.4 crore. In the first half of FY25, it posted a loss of ₹137.8 crore on revenue of ₹846.4 crore. JM Financial, Axis Capital among others are the merchant bankers managing the IPO.