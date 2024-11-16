Summarize Simplifying... In short Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) have pulled out ₹22,420 crore from Indian markets this month, including ₹4,717 crore from debt markets, due to high valuations, potential earnings downgrades, and concerns over US President-elect Donald Trump's trade policies.

Trump's victory has led to a boom in US equities but has negatively impacted the US bond market, causing a ripple effect in emerging markets like India.

This continuous outflow could pose challenges for India's financial markets in the near future.

The withdrawal comes after an offloading of ₹1,13,858 crore by FPIs in October

FPIs withdraw ₹22,420 crore from Indian markets this month

By Dwaipayan Roy 05:29 pm Nov 16, 202405:29 pm

What's the story Continuing their bearish trend on Indian markets this month, Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) have pulled out a whopping ₹22,420 crore in the first half of November. The data was released by the National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL). The latest withdrawal comes after a massive offloading of ₹1,13,858 crore by FPIs in October. Despite their exit from the secondary market (sales worth ₹32,351 crore through exchanges), FPIs have maintained their interest in the primary market with investments worth ₹9,931 crore.

Market apprehension

FPIs show caution toward Indian debt markets

Along with their exit from the equity market, FPIs have also been cautious toward Indian debt markets. Outflows from these markets have touched ₹4,717 crore in the first two weeks of November. Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, attributed this continuous selling by FPIs to three major factors: high valuations in India, concerns about earnings downgrade, and the impact of US President-elect Donald Trump's trade policies.

Potential impact

FPI outflows could pose challenges for India

The incessant outflows from FPIs could prove to be a challenge for Indian markets in the near future. This is because foreign investors are constantly rejigging their portfolios on global and domestic factors. Trump's victory has rocked both equity and bond markets in the US, with equities booming on hopes of corporate tax cuts and pro-business policies under him.

Market reaction

Trump's victory impacts US bond market

On the flip side, the US bond market has been impacted by fears of a rising fiscal deficit under Trump. "The sharp upmove of the 10-year US bond yield to 4.42% has negative implications for emerging markets. This is reflected in the FPI selling in the debt market, too," said Vijayakumar.