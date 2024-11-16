Zomato launches new app to take on BookMyShow in India
Zomato has expanded its consumer offerings with the launch of a new app called District. The platform has been officially released for both iOS and Android users. This is Zomato's third consumer-focused venture after its popular food delivery service and quick commerce firm Blinkit. Currently, District lets users book tickets for movies and live events.
A comprehensive platform for diverse experiences
District is designed to be a one-stop platform for a variety of experiences. These include dining out, movies, sports ticketing, live performances, shopping, staycations and more. The launch of this new app marks Zomato's strategic entry into multiple consumer-facing sectors. With its varied offerings on a single platform, District will compete with established players like BookMyShow in India's online movie ticket space.
Zomato's strategic acquisition to strengthen District
In a bid to strengthen its position in the ticketing industry, Zomato acquired Paytm's entertainment business for ₹2,048 crore in late August. The strategic acquisition is expected to bolster the capabilities of District and enhance its competitiveness in the market. The move falls in line with Zomato's broader goal of diversifying beyond food delivery and quick commerce, Moneycontrol reported earlier this year.