Summarize Simplifying... In short The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi, led by Arvind Kejriwal, has defended its governance record, highlighting achievements in healthcare, education, and infrastructure.

However, the BJP has criticized AAP's performance, alleging multiple scams and failures in environmental issues.

In response, Kejriwal questioned BJP's contributions and announced new schemes, which were dismissed as "election promises" by the BJP.

'Delivered what we promised...': Raghav Chadha defends AAP's Delhi record

By Tanya Shrivastava 10:13 am Dec 26, 202410:13 am

What's the story With Delhi Assembly elections just around the corner, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are intensifying their campaigns. The AAP's Raghav Chadha defended his party's performance in Delhi, saying they have "delivered what was promised." He mentioned achievements like constructing over 10,000km of roads, 38 new flyovers, and laying down about 7,000km of sewage and drainage lines.

Infrastructure development

Chadha highlights AAP's achievements in healthcare, education

Apart from infrastructure, Chadha also emphasized AAP's work in healthcare and education. The party has set up over 500 mohalla clinics and increased 9,000 beds in Delhi hospitals. In education, they have built nearly 23,000 classrooms with world-class infrastructure. While admitting that challenges like water shortage and Yamuna River cleaning remain, Chadha blamed the delays on external factors like COVID-19 pandemic and jailing of senior AAP leaders.

Political accusations

BJP criticizes AAP's governance, alleges multiple scams

On the flip side, the BJP has issued a "Charge Sheet" against AAP, slamming their governance over the last decade. Anurag Thakur accused AAP of not cleaning the Yamuna River and improving Delhi's air quality. He alleged multiple scams in the Kejriwal government, including those of water boards and mohalla clinics. Hitting back, Chadha called them "fictional charge sheets," adding "even our detractors would believe that if there are two genres of work in which...AAP has done exceptionally well...education...healthcare."

Counter-attack

Kejriwal questions BJP's contributions, announces new schemes

In the face of BJP's attacks, AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal asked what the party had done for Delhi in five years. He pointed to AAP's work in electricity, water supply, and women's travel. Kejriwal also promised new schemes like 'Mukhya Mantri Mahila Samman Yojana' and 'Sanjeevani Yojana,' with registration teams to help women across Delhi. But BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla called them "election promises." He asked what AAP had done about pollution and infrastructure in their decade-long rule.