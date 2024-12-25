Summarize Simplifying... In short AAP councilor Ravindra Solanki criticizes the Delhi government for failing to deliver on its promise of a ₹1,000 allowance, stating that public trust is waning.

Meanwhile, the BJP accuses AAP of misleading the public with false promises and financial mismanagement, pointing to a ₹7,000-crore deficit.

Amidst these controversies, another AAP initiative, the Sanjeevani Yojana, which promised free healthcare for seniors, has been declared non-existent by the government.

AAP councillor launches attack

'Public no longer trusts us': AAP councilor slams Delhi government

By Tanya Shrivastava 04:28 pm Dec 25, 202404:28 pm

What's the story The Delhi government's Women and Child Development Department has issued a public notice stating that the "Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana" doesn't exist. The announcement comes amid a political row as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) launched a registration drive for the scheme, which was supposed to provide ₹2,100 monthly to non-tax paying women in Delhi. The department clarified any political party collecting information under this scheme is committing fraud.

Criticism

AAP councilor criticizes government over unfulfilled promises

AAP councilor Ravindra Solanki slammed the government for not keeping its earlier promise of a ₹1,000 allowance before unveiling the new scheme. He said, "The public no longer trusts us, and we have no answers for them." The row escalated as AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was upset with the Mahila Samman Yojana and planned to arrest Chief Minister Atishi in a "fake" case.

Accusations

BJP accuses AAP of misleading Delhiites with false promises

The BJP has accused AAP of misleading Delhiites with false promises. BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj called the schemes a "hoax" and criticized Kejriwal's administration for financial mismanagement. She highlighted a ₹7,000-crore deficit under his leadership and accused AAP of stalling central welfare schemes like Ayushman Bharat.

Scheme controversy

Another AAP initiative declared non-existent by government

The Sanjeevani Yojana, another AAP initiative promising free healthcare for senior citizens, was also declared non-existent by the government department. The department warned citizens against sharing personal information with anyone claiming to offer benefits under these schemes. Despite these clarifications, Kejriwal maintained that his political opponents were rattled by the schemes and alleged plans for raids on senior AAP leaders.