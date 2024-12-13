'Shoot elephants with bullets': BJP MLA's solution to farmers' woes
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from the Belthangady constituency in Karnataka, Harish Poonja, has triggered a controversy after he suggested farmers be allowed to shoot wild elephants if they trespass on their lands. Speaking in the Legislative Assembly, Poonja drew attention to the plight of local farmers whose crops were being destroyed by the animals. "Give a chance to the farmers... We will shoot the elephants with bullets," he said.
Assembly members express disapproval over Poonja's remarks
Poonja's remarks were strongly condemned by other assembly members. State Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre advised him against making such statements and reminded him of his duty as a people's representative. "You are a people's representative. You shouldn't make such remarks," Khandre said. Assembly Speaker UT Khader also opposed the idea, saying animals have equal rights to live on earth as humans do, and killing them isn't the solution.
Rising incidents of elephant attacks in Karnataka
In recent months, incidents of human-elephant conflict have noticeably increased in Karnataka. On December 9, a wild elephant chased a forest department jeep in Hassan district after being separated from its herd. In March, two farmers narrowly escaped an attack by a wild tusker in Kesguli village, Hassan district. In February, an elephant chased two tourists at Bandipur National Park after they tried taking a selfie with it.