'Chidiya Udd' trailer: Jackie Shroff-Sikandar Kher promise intense crime drama
What's the story
Jackie Shroff is back with a bang in his upcoming series Chidiya Udd.
The gripping trailer, dropped on Wednesday, teases a power-packed story of crime, survival, and resilience.
After his big-screen success in Baby John, Shroff takes on a bold new avatar as Qadir Khan, a character shrouded in mystery and intrigue.
Releasing on January 15 on Amazon MX Play, Chidiya Udd promises an edge-of-the-seat experience.
Plot details
'Chidiya Udd' explores a dangerous criminal world
The trailer for Chidiya Udd gives a glimpse into the story of a young girl named Seher (played by Bhoomika Meena) and her fight to survive in a dangerous criminal world.
The show is based on Aabid Surti's novel Cages: Love And Vengeance in a Red Light.
Amazon MX Player posted the trailer with the caption: "Iss dhandhe mein dusra mauka nahi milega! ek galti aur khel khatam Chidiya Udd releasing 15 Jan on Amazon MX Player for FREE! (sic)."
Actor's perspective
Shroff and Sikandar Kher shared insights on 'Chidiya Udd'
Speaking about the series and his character, Shroff said, "The world of Chidiya Udd is full of twists and turns. It's a place where survival is the ultimate game, and every character is fighting their own battle."
He added that playing Qadir was both challenging and rewarding.
Sikandar Kher also spoke about the series, adding that in Chidiya Udd's world, "every decision comes with consequences."
Twitter Post
Take a look at the announcement post here
iss dhandhe mein dusra mauka nahi milega! ek galti aur khel khatam ‼️— Amazon MX Player (@amazonMXPlayer) January 8, 2025
‘Chidiya Udd’ releasing 15 Jan on Amazon MX Player for FREE! 🙌#ChidiyaUdd#ChidiyaUddOnAmazonMXPlayer#AmazonMXPlayer#ComingSoonpic.twitter.com/EH6uI07Be5