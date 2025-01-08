What's the story

Jackie Shroff is back with a bang in his upcoming series Chidiya Udd.

The gripping trailer, dropped on Wednesday, teases a power-packed story of crime, survival, and resilience.

After his big-screen success in Baby John, Shroff takes on a bold new avatar as Qadir Khan, a character shrouded in mystery and intrigue.

Releasing on January 15 on Amazon MX Play, Chidiya Udd promises an edge-of-the-seat experience.