Veteran actor Jackie Shroff turned 67 years old on Thursday (February 1)

Jackie Shroff's birthday: His 4 viral recipes you must try

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 04:10 am Feb 01, 202404:10 am

What's the story In recent times, Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff has gained immense popularity among the masses. Though he is loved for his films, his fame of late is credited to the quick and easy food recipes he shares with his fans. As he turns 67 years old on Thursday, we bring you his four popular recipes that went viral in no time.

Next Article

#1

The Bhindi Fry

"Sabse pehle kande ko katne ka chaukandi... Chaukandi matlab cube" is the most iconic line from his quick Bhindi Fry recipe video. He then goes to add equal amounts of lady finger and onion to heated oil and leaves it as it is for a few minutes, without stirring. Add a garlic clove and let it cook; your Bhindi Fry is ready!

#2

Anda Kadi Patta

Next, Shroff showed us how he likes to cook eggs. Break an egg, separate the yolk, and don't whisk the white. Now, in a heated pan, add curry leaves and a slit green chili to it. In a separate pan, put the egg white and add the curry leaves mix on top. Sprinkle it with salt, flip it, and it's ready to serve.

#3

Baingan ka bharta

Jaggu Dada also gave a quick Baingan ka Bharta recipe. All you need to do is cut a brinjal, add garlic cloves and green chili to it. Roast it on cow dung cake or a gas burner. Once roasted, peel the skin, smash it, and add mustard oil and salt to it. As Shroff suggests, it's best eaten with a roti and smashed onion.

#4

Bhopla ki sabzi

Shroff also shared a pumpkin recipe once with choreographer-director Farah Khan. Before giving his recipe, he also gave hygiene tips, asking people to cut their nails before cooking. For this recipe, his ingredients were pumpkin cut into cubes, fennel seeds, cumin, oil of your choice, green chili, curry leaves, and salt. Add these together, cover them, and cook but without stirring it.