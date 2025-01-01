Nani's 'HIT 3' shoot halted after crew member's sudden death
The production of the highly-anticipated crime action thriller, HIT 3, featuring Nani and helmed by Sailesh Kolanu, has been put on hold after a tragic incident. Krishna KR, a 30-year-old assistant of the film's Director of Photography Sanu John Varughese, reportedly passed away suddenly after suffering from cardiac arrest. The untimely demise occurred in Kashmir, where the team had just wrapped up shooting, reported Republic citing regional reports.
Krishna's health deteriorated during 'HIT 3' shoot
Krishna fell ill while shooting for HIT 3 in Jammu and Kashmir, after previous schedules in Rajasthan and Arunachal Pradesh. She was admitted to Srinagar Government Medical College Hospital on December 23 after being diagnosed with a chest infection. Despite initial improvement and communication with her family, Krishna suffered a cardiac arrest just hours before she was to be shifted to the general ward.
Krishna's demise mourned by Woman in Cinema Collective
Woman in Cinema Collective, the group Krishna was a part of, mourned her untimely death in a social media post. They wrote, "It is with profound sorrow that we inform you of the untimely demise of our dear member, Ms. Krishna KR." They lauded her as an accomplished cinematographer and active member of WCC, who was loved for her talent and passion.
'HIT 3' director and netizens paid tribute to Krishna
The director of HIT 3, Kolanu, offered his condolences on social media platform X. Netizens also paid their respects to Krishna in the comment section of WCC's post. "It's a great loss for us," wrote one user, while another added, "It hurts to hear of the passing of one so young." Krishna's funeral will be held in her native place in Perumbavoor, Kerala.