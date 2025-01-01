Summarize Simplifying... In short The filming of 'HIT 3', starring Nani, was paused due to the sudden death of crew member Krishna KR.

She fell ill during the shoot in Jammu and Kashmir and later suffered a cardiac arrest in the hospital.

Her death was mourned by the film community, including the director of 'HIT 3' and the Woman in Cinema Collective, a group she was part of. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Nani's 'HIT 3' will release on May 1, 2025

Nani's 'HIT 3' shoot halted after crew member's sudden death

By Tanvi Gupta 06:23 pm Jan 01, 202506:23 pm

What's the story The production of the highly-anticipated crime action thriller, HIT 3, featuring Nani and helmed by Sailesh Kolanu, has been put on hold after a tragic incident. Krishna KR, a 30-year-old assistant of the film's Director of Photography Sanu John Varughese, reportedly passed away suddenly after suffering from cardiac arrest. The untimely demise occurred in Kashmir, where the team had just wrapped up shooting, reported Republic citing regional reports.

Health decline

Krishna's health deteriorated during 'HIT 3' shoot

Krishna fell ill while shooting for HIT 3 in Jammu and Kashmir, after previous schedules in Rajasthan and Arunachal Pradesh. She was admitted to Srinagar Government Medical College Hospital on December 23 after being diagnosed with a chest infection. Despite initial improvement and communication with her family, Krishna suffered a cardiac arrest just hours before she was to be shifted to the general ward.

Mourning post

Krishna's demise mourned by Woman in Cinema Collective

Woman in Cinema Collective, the group Krishna was a part of, mourned her untimely death in a social media post. They wrote, "It is with profound sorrow that we inform you of the untimely demise of our dear member, Ms. Krishna KR." They lauded her as an accomplished cinematographer and active member of WCC, who was loved for her talent and passion.

Condolences

'HIT 3' director and netizens paid tribute to Krishna

The director of HIT 3, Kolanu, offered his condolences on social media platform X. Netizens also paid their respects to Krishna in the comment section of WCC's post. "It's a great loss for us," wrote one user, while another added, "It hurts to hear of the passing of one so young." Krishna's funeral will be held in her native place in Perumbavoor, Kerala.