The upcoming 'Superman' film introduces a host of characters from the DC Universe, including Krypto the Superdog, inspired by director James Gunn's own pet.

The film also features Edi Gathegi as the genius inventor Mister Terrific, Isabela Merced as the winged heroine Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as the tough-talking Green Lantern Guy Gardner, and Anthony Carrigan as the adventurous Metamorpho.

'Superman' trailer: Meet the heroes, villains of James Gunn's film

What's the story The latest trailer for James Gunn's Superman has revealed a new Man of Steel, played by David Corenswet. The film takes place in a universe where Superman and other superheroes have been around for a few years. The trailer also showcases plenty of familiar faces from the DC Universe—both heroes and villains. Here's a look at the major characters and their roles as teased in this early footage.

Nicholas Hoult's Lex Luthor: A science sorcerer

Nicholas Hoult will be playing Lex Luthor in the film. Gunn has said this version of Lex is heavily inspired by the one seen in the comic All-Star Superman. He described Lex as a "sort of sorcerer" who is a scientist but so good at science that he can be compared to a sorcerer. Speaking at the trailer premiere, Hoult promised his Luthor would be more three-dimensional and sympathetic than previous cinematic versions.

Krypto the Superdog: A scene-stealer in 'Superman' trailer

The teaser trailer also gave a glimpse of Krypto the Superdog, a superhero from the DC Universe. In a heartwarming moment, Superman is shown bloodied and tired from a fight, whistling for help. The answer comes in the form of Krypto, with its own cape. This is Krypto's live-action debut after being previously voiced by Dwayne Johnson for DC League of Super-Pets in 2022.

Krypto's character was inspired by Gunn's own dog

Earlier, Gunn revealed on Instagram that Krypto was inspired by his dog Ozu—adopted soon after he started writing Superman. He wrote, "Ozu, who came from a hoarding situation in a backyard with 60 other dogs & never knew human beings, was problematic, to say the least." "I remember thinking, 'Gosh, how difficult would life be if Ozu had superpowers?' - and thus Krypto came into the script & changed the shape of the story as Ozu was changing my life."

Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific

Edi Gathegi takes on the role of Mister Terrific—a character whose scientific brilliance rivals that of Luthor. As a genius inventor and Olympic-level athlete, Mister Terrific embodies the perfect blend of intellect and physical prowess, making him a natural superhero. He is instantly recognizable by his signature T-shaped mask, which can detect energy signatures, and his floating robotic orbs, the T-Spheres, which he controls effortlessly.

Meet Guy Gardener, Hawkgirl, Metamorpho

Isabela Merced takes on the role of Hawkgirl in the upcoming film—portraying a winged, mace-wielding heroine. Nathan Fillion brings to life Guy Gardner, a brash, blue-collar Green Lantern offering a tough-talking contrast to more familiar Lanterns like Hal Jordan and John Stewart. Meanwhile, Anthony Carrigan joins the cast as Metamorpho—an adventurous Rex Mason on a quest for the mystical Orb of Ra. The film is set to hit theaters on July 11, 2025.

