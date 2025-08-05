'She wasn't conventional...': Filmmaker Suneel on Priyanka Chopra's 1st impression

Filmmaker Suneel Darshan, who introduced Priyanka Chopra Jonas in his movie Andaaz, recently shared his first impression of the actor. In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, he revealed that when he first met Chopra Jonas, she didn't resemble a conventional female lead like Kareena Kapoor Khan or Karisma Kapoor. However, the filmmaker admitted she was someone who looked different and unique.

Meeting details Darshan's initial thoughts about Chopra Jonas Darshan recalled, "She came to meet me with her secretary/manager, Prakash Jaju." He added, "I was looking at her and I said, 'Oh... she's not a conventional heroine.'" "Woh ek alag si lagti thi (She used to stand out)." Despite initial reservations, he decided to consider her more seriously after she won the Miss World title.

Impressive demeanor He saw Rekha in her Darshan was impressed by Chopra Jonas's respectful demeanor during their first meeting. He said, "We might not work together but, let's at least talk, let's try, let's discover." He added that he was captivated by her voice and the way she communicated through her eyes. "She knew how to captivate you... And within 15 minutes, I kept thinking 'What heroine will she resemble?'" "Then I said 'Oh... Rekha ji. In the coming days, she can become Rekha.'"