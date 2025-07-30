Aamir Khan on 'Saiyaara's success: 'Different generations move toward...'

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan recently shared his opinions on the box office success of Saiyaara , a romantic drama starring debutants Aneet Padda and Ahaan Panday. The film has resonated with Gen Z audiences, and Khan isn't surprised. The actor, who's celebrating the success of Sitaare Zameen Par, praised the Saiyaara's emotional storytelling and youthful energy.

Generational appeal Khan on why 'Saiyaara' is a hit News18 quoted Khan as saying, "I think different generations move toward different content based on what is the kind of content it is." "I think younger audiences, for example, are loving Saiyaara, which is a big hit." "Every group has a taste. As a creative person, I want to make films for every person."

Production house's note YRF was congratulated by Khan's production house recently Khan's comments came just days after his production house congratulated the team of Saiyaara for its successful run in theaters. The note praised Panday and Padda for their debut performances, calling them graceful and emotionally resonant. It also lauded director Mohit Suri for infusing the film with his trademark intensity and passion. The statement credited YRF for backing a story that blends melody and emotion, resonating with audiences.