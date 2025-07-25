Mohammed Rafi biopic is happening; all we know
What's the story
Acclaimed filmmaker Umesh Shukla, known for Oh My God! and 102 Not Out, has confirmed that he is working on a biopic of legendary singer Mohammed Rafi. Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, Shukla said he has completed the script and will soon start casting. "Yes, I am working on a biopic on Mohammed Rafi Saab. That is a hundred percent true," he said. Rafi was known for his versatility and sang in multiple languages, including Hindi, Punjabi, Urdu, and Bhojpuri.
Musical authenticity
Shukla promised to use Rafi's original songs
Assuring that no lead had been finalized yet, Shukla also promised to use Rafi's original songs in the biopic. "I have just completed the script and now I will look for the actor who is convincing as the great Rafi Saab," he added. However, no further details about the cast or release date have been revealed yet.
Industry context
Rafi's biopic more significant amid Kishore Kumar film controversy
Shukla's announcement comes at a time when the biopic on another legendary singer, Kishore Kumar, is reportedly stuck due to his family's refusal to grant access to any director. Anurag Basu, among others, is interested in helming a project on the evergreen actor-singer. The project originally had Ranbir Kapoor linked, and in recent months, has had Aamir Khan in the running. However, nothing concrete has come up.