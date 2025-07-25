Mohammed Rafi biopic is happening; all we know

Umesh Shukla has confirmed he's making Mohammed Rafi biopic

By Shreya Mukherjee 01:21 pm Jul 25, 202501:21 pm

Acclaimed filmmaker Umesh Shukla, known for Oh My God! and 102 Not Out, has confirmed that he is working on a biopic of legendary singer Mohammed Rafi. Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, Shukla said he has completed the script and will soon start casting. "Yes, I am working on a biopic on Mohammed Rafi Saab. That is a hundred percent true," he said. Rafi was known for his versatility and sang in multiple languages, including Hindi, Punjabi, Urdu, and Bhojpuri.