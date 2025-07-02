Actor-director Aatish Kapadia buys Goregaon apartment for ₹15.31 crore

Actor-director-screenplay writer Aatish Kapadia and his wife Alison have bought an apartment in Goregaon, Mumbai , for ₹15.31 crore, as per property registration documents accessed by Square Yards. The deal was registered in June 2025, and the apartment is located in Elysian by Oberoi Realty with a RERA (Real Estate Regulatory Authority) carpet area of 281.5 square meters (approximately 3,030.07 sq ft). The purchase also includes three car parking spaces.

Property details The transaction attracted a stamp duty of ₹91.86 lakh The transaction reportedly attracted a stamp duty of ₹91.86 lakh and registration charges of ₹30,000. According to Square Yards Data Intelligence, Elysian by Oberoi Realty has seen 116 sale registrations worth ₹1,035 crore from April 2024 to March 2025. The average property price in this project is ₹50,869 per sq ft.

Location advantage Goregaon is well-connected to other parts of Mumbai Goregaon, Mumbai, is well-connected by the Western Express Highway, SV Road, and the Goregaon railway station. It provides easy access to major business hubs like Andheri, Malad, and BKC. The area is home to a mix of corporate offices and film studios, making it an attractive destination for working professionals and creatives alike.