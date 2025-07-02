Actor-director Aatish Kapadia buys Goregaon apartment for ₹15.31 crore
What's the story
Actor-director-screenplay writer Aatish Kapadia and his wife Alison have bought an apartment in Goregaon, Mumbai, for ₹15.31 crore, as per property registration documents accessed by Square Yards. The deal was registered in June 2025, and the apartment is located in Elysian by Oberoi Realty with a RERA (Real Estate Regulatory Authority) carpet area of 281.5 square meters (approximately 3,030.07 sq ft). The purchase also includes three car parking spaces.
Property details
The transaction attracted a stamp duty of ₹91.86 lakh
The transaction reportedly attracted a stamp duty of ₹91.86 lakh and registration charges of ₹30,000. According to Square Yards Data Intelligence, Elysian by Oberoi Realty has seen 116 sale registrations worth ₹1,035 crore from April 2024 to March 2025. The average property price in this project is ₹50,869 per sq ft.
Location advantage
Goregaon is well-connected to other parts of Mumbai
Goregaon, Mumbai, is well-connected by the Western Express Highway, SV Road, and the Goregaon railway station. It provides easy access to major business hubs like Andheri, Malad, and BKC. The area is home to a mix of corporate offices and film studios, making it an attractive destination for working professionals and creatives alike.
Industry influence
Kapadia has worked in several popular TV shows
Kapadia is known for his work in Hindi television and films. He has written and created popular TV shows like Wagle Ki Duniya (2021-2025), Happy Family Conditions Apply (2023), Khichdi (2002-2018), and Pushpa Impossible (2022-2025). He co-founded Hats Off Productions, which has produced many hit TV serials. Recently, actor Randeep Hooda bought a luxury apartment worth ₹5.63 crore in Versova, Mumbai.