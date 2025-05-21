What's the story

The popular cooking-comedy show, Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment, is all set to bring back the talented comedian Munawar Faruqui. It was the latest promo that confirmed this news.

With his sharp wit and humor, Faruqui will be joining hands with actor Karan Kundrra. The duo promises a blend of fun, laughter, and surprises in the kitchen.

Faruqui, who won hearts in Season 1 with his playful sarcasm, is sure to create more hilarious moments this time.