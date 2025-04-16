What's the story

Parth Samthaan, the guy who stole hearts with Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan and Kasautii Zindagii Kay, recently joined the cast of long-running detective series CID.

He was roped in as ACP Ayushman, a new character taking on a leadership role following Shivaji Satam's departure as ACP Pradyuman.

However, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Samthaan revealed he initially turned down the role.