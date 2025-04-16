Do you know Parth Samthaan almost turned down 'CID'
What's the story
Parth Samthaan, the guy who stole hearts with Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan and Kasautii Zindagii Kay, recently joined the cast of long-running detective series CID.
He was roped in as ACP Ayushman, a new character taking on a leadership role following Shivaji Satam's departure as ACP Pradyuman.
However, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Samthaan revealed he initially turned down the role.
Role rejection
'Initially, I rejected the role of ACP'
Samthaan explained his initial rejection of the role, saying, "Initially, I rejected the role of ACP, because I don't relate to it." "But the makers asked me to reconsider."
He also said he was uncomfortable joining a long-standing cast, especially since seniors Dayanand Shetty and Aditya Srivastava would have to address him as "sir" on-screen.
This, he confessed, made him feel "unusual and awkward."
Television comeback
Samthaan's return to television after 5 years
After a five-year-long break from television, Samthaan was looking forward to the right opportunity for his comeback.
He said, "I was offered a few scripts, but they were all similar, romantic roles. When this show was offered to me, I decided to take on the challenge."
His last TV appearance was as Anurag Basu in Kasautii Zindagii Kay.